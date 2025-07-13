U.S. News
July 13, 2025 / 8:53 PM

Three people killed, including gunman, in separate Kentucky shootings

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Police are investigating two separate shootings in Lexington, Ky. Sunday that left three people dead, including the gunman. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
Police are investigating two separate shootings in Lexington, Ky. Sunday that left three people dead, including the gunman. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

July 13 (UPI) -- Three people are dead, including the gunman, following separate shootings at a Kentucky airport and church Sunday, police announced.

The incidents took place at Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport and a historic church on the other side of town.

The gunman shot a Kentucky State trooper on a terminal road at the airport after the officer pulled the shooter over, prompted by a license plate alert," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

"The trooper was shot and the suspect fled," Weathers said, and added that the officer was stabilized and being treated at the hospital.

Related

"The trooper was shot and the suspect fled," Weathers said, adding that the trooper was stabilized and receiving treatment.

Police chased the suspect for about 16 miles before catching up top him near the Richmond Road Baptist Church, where the gunman also opened fire, striking four people, killing two. The officers then fatally wounded the gunman.

"Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had an indication that the suspect may have had a connection to the individuals at the church," Weathers continued. "Four individuals were shot on church property."

Local media reported that the shooter was identified as Guy House and that he had a lengthy criminal background. LEX 18 TV reported that House carjacked a vehicle after shooting the trooper, prior to the church shootings.

The deceased parishioners were identified as Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. Weathers said the two victims were "possibly" related.

The two other victims who were shot at the church remained hospitalized and in stable condition.

In a social media post, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the shootings and said the surviving victims and the trooper were being treated at a nearby hospital.

Latest Headlines

Report: Secret Service had tips on Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: Secret Service had tips on Trump assassination attempt
July 13 (UPI) -- Federal security officials received key information about an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump when a gunman's bullet grazed Trump's ear at a rural Pennsylvania campaign rally last summer, a report says.
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
July 13 (UPI) -- In a shift, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared on Sunday to walk back earlier plans for a sweeping dismantling of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, saying Trump wants to "remake" it.
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
July 13 (UPI) -- Two wildfires burning near the Grand Canyon have scorched more than 45,000 acres of tinder dry brush and vegetation and prompted evacuation orders for the Kaibab National Forest and north to the Utah border.
Search paused in central Texas amid rainy forecast, flash flood warning
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Search paused in central Texas amid rainy forecast, flash flood warning
July 13 (UPI) -- Investigators suspended the search for missing people in the aftermath of flooding in Texas last week amid a level 3 alert for more potential floods as forecasters predict heavy rain through Monday.
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
July 13 (UPI) -- An internal memo from the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicates the agency may expand its efforts to deport immigrants to countries they are do not hold citizenship.
Appellate court okays cancellation of 9/11 plotters' plea deals
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appellate court okays cancellation of 9/11 plotters' plea deals
July 12 (UPI) -- A divided federal appellate court panel canceled plea deals for three defendants who are accused to plotting the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed 2,976 in 2001.
Texas flood death toll rises as search continues for victims
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas flood death toll rises as search continues for victims
July 12 (UPI) -- More than 2,100 searchers from a dozen Texas Counties, other states and Mexico are continuing recovery efforts to find more victims of the deadly flash flooding in central Texas.
AG Bondi fired 20 of ex-prosecutor Jack Smith's Trump team members
U.S. News // 1 day ago
AG Bondi fired 20 of ex-prosecutor Jack Smith's Trump team members
July 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday fired nine former members of ex-federal prosecutor Jack Smith's team that was tasked with prosecuting President Donald Trump.
State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing
July 12 (UPI) -- The State Department on Friday began notifying 1,353 affected workers of their pending job losses as the department reduces its workforce by 15%.
Trump to impose 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico starting Aug. 1
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump to impose 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico starting Aug. 1
July 12 (UPI) -- The United States will start charging 30% tariffs on August 1 on products coming into the country from the European Union and Mexico, President Donald Trump confirmed in separate letters Saturday.

Trending Stories

ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
ICE memo indicates agency may expand effort to send immigrants abroad
Texas flood death toll rises as search continues for victims
Texas flood death toll rises as search continues for victims
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Kristi Noem backtracks on FEMA, says Trump wants it 'remade'
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Wildfires scorch 45,000 acres, prompt evacuations near Grand Canyon
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war
Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war

Follow Us