Three people killed, including gunman, in separate Kentucky shootings

July 13 (UPI) -- Three people are dead, including the gunman, following separate shootings at a Kentucky airport and church Sunday, police announced.

The incidents took place at Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport and a historic church on the other side of town.

The gunman shot a Kentucky State trooper on a terminal road at the airport after the officer pulled the shooter over, prompted by a license plate alert," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

"The trooper was shot and the suspect fled," Weathers said, and added that the officer was stabilized and being treated at the hospital.

Police chased the suspect for about 16 miles before catching up top him near the Richmond Road Baptist Church, where the gunman also opened fire, striking four people, killing two. The officers then fatally wounded the gunman.

"Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had an indication that the suspect may have had a connection to the individuals at the church," Weathers continued. "Four individuals were shot on church property."

Local media reported that the shooter was identified as Guy House and that he had a lengthy criminal background. LEX 18 TV reported that House carjacked a vehicle after shooting the trooper, prior to the church shootings.

The deceased parishioners were identified as Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. Weathers said the two victims were "possibly" related.

The two other victims who were shot at the church remained hospitalized and in stable condition.

In a social media post, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the shootings and said the surviving victims and the trooper were being treated at a nearby hospital.