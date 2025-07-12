U.S. News
July 12, 2025 / 8:25 PM

Texas flood death toll rises as search continues for victims

By Mike Heuer
A young girl carries a stuffed bear during a vigil for those lost in the Texas floods at the “Wall of Hope” fence memorial in Kerrville, Texas, on Friday. Photo by Dustin Safranek/EPA
July 12 (UPI) -- More than 2,100 searchers from a dozen Texas Counties, other states and Mexico are continuing recovery efforts to find more victims of the deadly flash flooding in central Texas.

The confirmed-deaths toll rose to 129 with 170 still missing after officials in Travis and Kerr counties reported the recovery of more bodies, USA Today reported.

Most of the dead, 103, were found in Kerr County, including 36 children and 67 adults.

Among those missing is Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Phillips, whose rescue vehicle was swept away when flash flooding struck Burnet County.

Search crews later found the vehicle, but Phillips was not inside.

"Specialist teams and equipment continue to deploy into the search area and work themselves to exhaustion or until nightfall in the effort to find him," the Burnet County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday, according to USA Today.

Many states and Mexico sent entire first responder teams, including Indiana, which deployed personnel from 15 fire and police departments to help the recovery effort, The New York Times reported.

Many volunteer groups also traveled to Kerr County, where most search efforts are focused.

"It's overwhelming to see so many people come and help in the search," Kerrville, Texas, resident Amy Vanlandingham told The New York Times.

"This is our town," she said. "I do it so I can sleep."

The Guadalupe River's flash flooding during the early morning hours of July 4 decimated several local camps and other popular visitor destinations on one of their busiest days of the year.

The bodies of victims likely are situated in debris fields located along more than 100 miles of narrow and shallow valleys along the Guadalupe River in the mostly rural area of Texas Hill Country.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and others visited Kerr County on Friday to assess the situation and better gauge the need for federal assistance.

