U.S. News
July 12, 2025 / 3:39 PM

State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The State Department on Friday notified more than 1,300 workers they were being fired as part of downsizing planned by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
The State Department on Friday notified more than 1,300 workers they were being fired as part of downsizing planned by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The State Department on Friday began notifying 1,353 affected workers of their pending job losses as the department reduces its workforce by 15%.

The people losing their jobs amid the downsizing work in positions that are being eliminated or consolidated, a State Department official told media on Thursday, NBC News reported.

"This is the most complicated personnel reorganization that the federal government has ever undertaken," the official told reporters during a briefing. "It was done so in order to be very focused on looking at the functions that we want to eliminate or consolidate, rather than looking at individuals."

The State Department notified 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service workers of their pending job losses, CBS News reported.

Related

The department plans to eliminate nearly 3,400 positions, including many who have already accepted voluntary departure offers this year.

The State Department also will close or consolidate many U.S.-based offices as part of the reduction in force that is being done in accordance with a reorganization plan, which members of Congress received in March.

The Trump administration says the downsizing is needed to eliminate redundancy and better enable the State Department to focus on its primary responsibilities.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio created the downsizing plan, which he said is needed due to the department being too costly, ideologically driven and cumbersome, The New York Times reported.

The downsizing isn't going unchallenged on Capitol Hill.

All Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Friday opposed the downsizing in a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"During a time of increasingly complex and widespread challenges to U.S. national security, this administration should be strengthening our diplomatic corps -- an irreplaceable instrument of U.S. power and leadership -- not weakening it," the Democratic Party senators said.

"However, [downsizing] would severely undermine the department's ability to achieve U.S. foreign policy interests, putting our nation's security, strength and prosperity at risk."

The Senate Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee include Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Chris Coons of Delaware, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

The Senate committee's other Democratic Party members are Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Jacky Rosen of Nevada.

Latest Headlines

Trump to impose 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico starting Aug. 1
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump to impose 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico starting Aug. 1
July 12 (UPI) -- The United States will start charging 30% tariffs on August 1 on products coming into the country from the European Union and Mexico, President Donald Trump confirmed in separate letters Saturday.
4-time presidential adviser, commentator David Gergen dead at 83
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
4-time presidential adviser, commentator David Gergen dead at 83
July 12 (UPI) -- Former presidential adviser and political commentator David Gergen died at age 83 from complications caused by Lewy body dementia on Thursday.
Judge blocks random immigration raids in LA
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge blocks random immigration raids in LA
July 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge in California issued two restraining orders blocking federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from conducting random detentions of people in Los Angeles and denying access to legal advice.
Trump, first lady head to Texas to review flood damage
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump, first lady head to Texas to review flood damage
July 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday toured areas devastated by flash flooding in central Texas that has killed more than 100, including at least 36 children, on the Fourth of July.
FBI's Bongino reportedly clashes with Bondi over Epstein files
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
FBI's Bongino reportedly clashes with Bondi over Epstein files
July 11 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files has FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino contemplating resigning from his position, according to several news reports.
Protests at U.S. embassy in Jerusalem cite America's support of Israel
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Protests at U.S. embassy in Jerusalem cite America's support of Israel
July 11 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied outside the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem Friday, calling for an end to American support of Israel amid that country's continued war against Hamas in Gaza.
Free FEMA map provides insight into flood-zone risks
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Free FEMA map provides insight into flood-zone risks
A free tool makes it easier than ever to check whether your property is at risk in a flood zone.
T-Mobile drops DEI program while awaiting FCC approval to buy U.S. Cellular
U.S. News // 1 day ago
T-Mobile drops DEI program while awaiting FCC approval to buy U.S. Cellular
July 11 (UPI) -- T-Mobile announced it will scrap its diversity, equity and inclusion policy on Friday, while it awaits Federal Communications Commission approval to buy U.S. Cellular for $4.4 million.
El Chapo's son pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
El Chapo's son pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges
July 11 (UPI) -- Ovidio Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty to charges related to drug trafficking as a Sinaloa cartel leader in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois' Dirksen courthouse in Chicago on Friday.
Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
July 11 (UPI) -- One man is dead after fire inside a hyperbaric chamber in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., the second such fatality in the United States this year.

Trending Stories

Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
Report: Fuel cut to Air India Flight 171 engines before deadly crash
FBI's Bongino reportedly clashes with Bondi over Epstein files
FBI's Bongino reportedly clashes with Bondi over Epstein files
Judge blocks random immigration raids in LA
Judge blocks random immigration raids in LA
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems
Colombia's Gustavo Petro enters final year facing array of problems

Follow Us