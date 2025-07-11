Trending
July 11, 2025 / 3:47 PM

El Chapo's son pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

By Mike Heuer
July 11 (UPI) -- Ovidio Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty to charges related to drug trafficking as a Sinaloa cartel leader in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois' Dirksen courthouse in Chicago on Friday.

Lopez pleaded guilty to four charges related to drug trafficking, firearms violations and money laundering and admitted he helped manage the manufacture and smuggling of large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States, according to WLS-TV.

Two of the charges were from a federal indictment in Illinois and two others were from a New York indictment, according to USA Today.

He faces up to life in prison and forfeiture of $80 million and will have a sentencing hearing scheduled for later this year.

Lopez led the Sinaloa cartel's violent Chapitos faction that is active in Chicago and accounted for an estimated 80% of narcotics sold in the city.

Lopez accepted a plea deal that might enable federal prosecutors to target more members of the Chapitos and the Sinaloa cartel

"U.S. prosecutors have made the Chapitos a top priority for years," Parker Asmann of the InSight Crime research group told USA Today.

"Securing his cooperation could mean they could undermine the drug trade and attack corruption in Mexico," Asmann added.

Lopez is one of four sons of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who formerly led the Sinaloa cartel in western Mexico and is serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison after being convicted on charges arising from his cartel activities.

After his father's arrest and imprisonment, Lopez and his brother, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, took control of the cartel's Chapitos faction.

The brothers dispensed with any rules that their father imposed on the Sinaloa cartel, which led to the Chapitos becoming very violent.

The Chapitos are suspected of recently killing 20 members of the rival La Mayiza faction of the Sinaloa cartel amid territorial disputes.

