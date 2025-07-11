Trending
July 11, 2025 / 11:50 AM

Mahmoud Khalil files $20 million claim against Trump administration

By Lisa Hornung
Columbia graduate and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil marches and chants at his release rally on the steps of St. John the Devine Cathedral on June 22 in New York City. Khalil has filed a $20 million administrative complaint against the Trump administration. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Columbia graduate and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil marches and chants at his release rally on the steps of St. John the Devine Cathedral on June 22 in New York City. Khalil has filed a $20 million administrative complaint against the Trump administration. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

July 11 (UPI) -- Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 104 days has filed a complaint against the administration of President Donald Trump for $20 million.

"It was a very, very dehumanizing experience, for someone who was not accused of any crime, whatsoever," Khalil told CNN. He is a green card holder who had no formal criminal or civil charges against him.

His administrative complaint, which is a precursor to a federal lawsuit, alleges that he was falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted and smeared as an anti-Semite. The U.S. government tried to deport him because of his leadership of campus protests at Columbia University.

His arrest felt like a kidnapping, he told CNN's Christiane Amanpour. He was on his way home from dinner with his wife Noor Abdalla, who was pregnant at the time. Agents followed him into the lobby of his apartment building, and they threatened his wife with arrest if she didn't separate from him, he said. The ICE agents did not have a warrant for the arrest.

The government held Khalil, 30, in an ICE facility in Louisiana, alleging he supports Hamas. The administration hasn't shown any evidence of this, and Khalil's legal team has rejected it.

"(The complaint) is just the first step of accountability, that this administration has to pay for what it's doing against me or against anyone who opposes their fascist agenda," Khalil told NBC News Thursday.

Khalil, a recent graduate of Columbia, has said he either wants $20 million or an apology from the administration.

"My goal is not self-enrichment. I don't want this money just because I need money. What I want is actual accountability. Real, real accountability against the injustices that happened against me with the malicious prosecutions that I was targeted for all this."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said it acted properly.

"The Trump Administration acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority to detain Khalil, as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews, and damages property," DHS posted on X before his release in June. "An immigration judge has already vindicated this position. We expect a higher court to do the same."

The complaint names the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the State Department. He filed it under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The immigration case against him continues in the courts.

The Center for Constitutional Rights is representing Khalil. It said he would use the money to "help others similarly targeted by the Trump administration and Columbia University."

