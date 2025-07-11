Trending
U.S. News
July 11, 2025 / 12:16 AM

Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps

By Mark Moran
Share with X
The Ford Motor Company pavilion at the New York International Auto Show in April. The company recalled 850,000 vehicles Thursday over faulty fuel pumps. File photo by Peter Foley/UPI
The Ford Motor Company pavilion at the New York International Auto Show in April. The company recalled 850,000 vehicles Thursday over faulty fuel pumps. File photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. has recalled 850,000 trucks, SUVs and cars, including the popular F-150 pickup and the S550 Mustang, due to issues with the vehicles' fuel pumps, the company announced.

The recall covers models produced between 2021 and 2023 and includes truck models all the way up to the F-550 and various sport utility vehicles, such as the Bronco, Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, Expedition and Navigator produced for the U.S. market.

The vehicles covered in the recall all have Phinia-supplied fuel pumps that could fail unexpectedly, which can cause the vehicle to stall while in operation and increase the risk for a crash, the company said.

Ford began investigating the fuel pump issue in the fall of 2022 after an unusual number of warranty claims and customer complaints.

The investigation determined that the fuel pump openings were becoming clogged and not providing enough fuel to the engine.

The fuel pumps in question were installed in vehicles between July 2021 and December 2022. The company has said it is working on a replacement part, adding that owners and lessees would be notified of the recall by July 18.

Ford has said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the faulty fuel pumps.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal judge in New Hampshire stayed the order for seven days to allow the Department of Justice to appeal. He called birthright citizenship "the greatest privilege that exists in the world."
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
July 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court's ruling barring Florida from enforcing a contentious immigration law that imposes criminal penalties against undocumented migrants who enter the state.
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
July 10 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were hospitalized Thursday morning following a mass overdose event in Baltimore, officials and authorities said.
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal agents clashed with demonstrators during an immigration enforcement operation in an agricultural area of southern California on Thursday.
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
July 10 (UPI) -- The non-profit Rebuild Local News and journalism aggregator Muck Rack says about a third of all U.S. counties do not have full-time journalists.
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
July 10 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy has died after his mother left him in the car, convinced that she had dropped him off at daycare, the San Antonio Police Department said.
Social media influencer nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Social media influencer nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia
July 10 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Nick Adams is President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
July 10 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each established record highs, while the Dow made significant gains on Thursday following the potential 50% tariffs on copper and Brazilian imports.
Rhode Island man charged with threats to kill President Donald Trump, others
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rhode Island man charged with threats to kill President Donald Trump, others
July 10 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man has been arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, officials have announced.
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
July 10 (UPI) -- Outlook email users found themselves without access for several hours Wednesday and Thursday when the service went down.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs

Follow Us