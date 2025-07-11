July 11 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. has recalled 850,000 trucks, SUVs and cars, including the popular F-150 pickup and the S550 Mustang, due to issues with the vehicles' fuel pumps, the company announced.

The recall covers models produced between 2021 and 2023 and includes truck models all the way up to the F-550 and various sport utility vehicles, such as the Bronco, Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, Expedition and Navigator produced for the U.S. market.

The vehicles covered in the recall all have Phinia-supplied fuel pumps that could fail unexpectedly, which can cause the vehicle to stall while in operation and increase the risk for a crash, the company said.

Ford began investigating the fuel pump issue in the fall of 2022 after an unusual number of warranty claims and customer complaints.

The investigation determined that the fuel pump openings were becoming clogged and not providing enough fuel to the engine.

The fuel pumps in question were installed in vehicles between July 2021 and December 2022. The company has said it is working on a replacement part, adding that owners and lessees would be notified of the recall by July 18.

Ford has said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the faulty fuel pumps.