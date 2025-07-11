Protests at U.S. embassy in Jerusalem cites America's support of Israel

July 11 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied outside the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem Friday, calling for an end to American support of Israel amid that country's continued war against Hamas in Gaza.

Demonstrators chanted and banged drums while "protesting the U.S. funding and support of the genocide," the group Voice Against War posted on Instagram.

"Today in Jerusalem, activists demonstrated the genocide in Gaza in front of the US consulate, protesting the US funding and support of the genocide," it said on X.

The protests come the same day an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza killed at least 15 Palestinians, including 10 children and two women.

Earlier this week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz unveiled plans to eventually move all Palestinians in Gaza into a closed "humanitarian city."

Katz said the plan was for the Israel Defense Force to construct the camp near the site of Rafah, in the southern tip of the Palestinian enclave, with the hope that Palestinians would then "voluntarily emigrate" from there to other countries.

The plan drew immediate criticism, with critics calling it a "crime against humanity."

The same day, U.S. State Department officials sanctioned the U.N. special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza.

Francesca Paola Albanese recently authored a report, describing Israeli actions as "genocide" of the Palestinian people, calling for punitive measures.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu this week met with U.S. officials while on a visit to Washington, D.C.

Netanyahu continues to try and orchestrate a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas with the assistance of President Donald Trump.

Israelis call for cease-fire in front of American Consulate