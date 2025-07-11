Trending
U.S. News
July 11, 2025 / 4:03 PM

T-Mobile drops DEI program while awaiting FCC approval to buy U.S. Cellular

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
T-Mobile announced Friday that it intends to remove its diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The company awaits FCC approval to buy US Cellular. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA
T-Mobile announced Friday that it intends to remove its diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The company awaits FCC approval to buy US Cellular. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA

July 11 (UPI) -- T-Mobile announced it will scrap its diversity, equity and inclusion policy on Friday, while it awaits Federal Communications Commission approval to buy U.S. Cellular for $4.4 million.

The company, owned by German company Deutsche Telekom, is the second-largest wireless operator in the United States. It's trying to buy most of U.S. Cellular and Internet service provider Metronet.

"T-Mobile will no longer have any individual roles or teams focused on DEI," the company said. "T-Mobile is also removing any references to DEI on its websites and will ensure that company websites and future communications do not have any references to DEI."

The FCC follows an informal timeline of 180 days to review mergers. The T-Mobile/U.S. Cellular deal is on day 253.

Related

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said on X that the move was "another good step forward for equal opportunity, nondiscrimination, and the public interest."

In a letter to Carr, Mark W. Nelson, executive vice president and general counsel for T-Mobile U.S., said, "Our belief then and now is that skills, aptitude, and a growth mindset are what contribute to exceptional performance -- and that merit is how you advance at our company, regardless of who you are or where you're from. Equality of opportunity, performance-based rewards, and ensuring we're a place where everyone can win as 'One Team, Together' -- that's what we intended through some of our practices that were labeled as 'DEI.'"

The letter said the company reviewed its policies and is "ending its DEI-related policies as described below, not just in name, but in substance."

The letter goes on to list the different areas T-Mobile is making changes, including:

  • Leadership and public messaging
  • Hiring and recruitment
  • Career development, mentorship and training
  • Supplier and vendor diversity, corporate sponsorships and memberships
  • Employee resource groups

Carr has told Bloomberg News that "any businesses that are looking for FCC approval, I would encourage them to get busy ending any sort of their invidious forms of DEI discrimination."

Anna M. Gomez, a member of the FCC, disparaged T-Mobile's decision on X: "In yet another cynical bid to win FCC regulatory approval, T-Mobile is making a mockery of its professed commitment to eliminating discrimination, promoting fairness, and amplifying underrepresented voices," Gomez said. "History will not be kind to this cowardly corporate capitulation."

Many companies and organizations have backed off their DEI programs to curry favor with the administration of President Donald Trump. Thursday, the Department of Education launched an investigation against George Mason University and its hiring practices. If the agency determines that the university violated the staff's civil rights, GMU could lose federal funding.

Latest Headlines

Protests at U.S. embassy in Jerusalem cite America's support of Israel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Protests at U.S. embassy in Jerusalem cite America's support of Israel
July 11 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied outside the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem Friday, calling for an end to American support of Israel amid that country's continued war against Hamas in Gaza.
Free FEMA map provides insight into flood-zone risks
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Free FEMA map provides insight into flood-zone risks
A free tool makes it easier than ever to check whether your property is at risk in a flood zone.
El Chapo's son pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
El Chapo's son pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges
July 11 (UPI) -- Ovidio Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty to charges related to drug trafficking as a Sinaloa cartel leader in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois' Dirksen courthouse in Chicago on Friday.
Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hyperbaric chamber fire kills Arizona man
July 11 (UPI) -- One man is dead after fire inside a hyperbaric chamber in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., the second such fatality in the United States this year.
DOE approves giving ExxonMobil a million barrels of oil from reserve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOE approves giving ExxonMobil a million barrels of oil from reserve
July 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday it has approved an exchange from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, with the ExxonMobil Corp. to ease issues that affect crude oil deliveries to a company site.
Indeed and Glassdoor to cut 1,300 jobs, boost AI use
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Indeed and Glassdoor to cut 1,300 jobs, boost AI use
July 11 (UPI) -- Their Japanese parent company said Glassdoor will fold into Indeed. The company wants more AI use, particularly in writing code.
Trump, first lady head to Texas to review flood damage
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump, first lady head to Texas to review flood damage
July 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected in Texas Friday to visit areas impacted by floods last week that have left more than 100 people dead.
JD Vance to visit Pennsylvania to tout budget, legislative agenda bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
JD Vance to visit Pennsylvania to tout budget, legislative agenda bill
July 11 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to appear in Pennsylvania next week in an attempt to praise the legislation package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump.
Mahmoud Khalil files $20 million claim against Trump administration
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mahmoud Khalil files $20 million claim against Trump administration
July 11 (UPI) -- His complaint alleges he was falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted and smeared as an anti-Semite. He said he either wants $20 million or an apology from the administration.
State Department layoffs set to take place 'soon' per internal memo
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
State Department layoffs set to take place 'soon' per internal memo
July 11 (UPI) -- Employees of the U.S. State Department could receive a layoff notice via email very soon as part of the Trump administration's plan to downsize the government.

Trending Stories

Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case
Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
Trump DOJ probes Minnesota hiring practices in third federal action
Trump DOJ probes Minnesota hiring practices in third federal action

Follow Us