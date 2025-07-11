Trending
July 11, 2025 / 5:45 PM

FBI's Bongino reportedly clashes with Bondi over Epstein files

By Mike Heuer
Attorney General Pam Bondi's recent announcement that there is no client list or evidence of murder in the Jeffrey Epstein files might cause FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino to resign, several news outlets reported on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
| License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files has FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino contemplating resigning from his position, according to several news reports.

Bongino and Bondi clashed over the matter earlier this week after she said there is no list of client names to be made publicly available, CNN reported on Friday.

The clash occurred at the White House on Wednesday after Bondi also said evidence confirms Epstein committed suicide and was not murdered while jailed in New York City in 2019.

Unnamed sources told Fox News, Axios and CNN that Bongino has said he might resign due to the conflict and has not been in his office since Wednesday.

Bondi, though, has said she won't resign, and FBI Director Kash Patel, likewise, intends to stay with the federal law enforcement agency.

"President Donald Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law-and-order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable and delivering justice to victims," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields told Fox News.

"Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all," Fields said.

Epstein was a financier and a convicted sex offender who was found dead inside a New York Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell while awaiting trial on federal charges in August 2019.

He was pronounced dead of suicide after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Trump said he might release the information from files while campaigning in 2024, and Bondi suggested she would release information after becoming the nation's attorney general.

The Justice Department on Monday announced there is no client list and no evidence that he was killed.

Reports of conflict between the Justice Department and the FBI are false, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday in a post on X.

