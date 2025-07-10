Trending
July 10, 2025 / 1:40 PM / Updated at 12:12 AM

Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit

By Lisa Hornung & Darryl Coote
The Supreme Court in Washington in June. A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's birthright citizenship executive order for one week. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
The Supreme Court in Washington in June. A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's birthright citizenship executive order for one week. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New Hampshire on Thursday blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante also granted class-action status to a lawsuit challenging the executive order. The preliminary injunction means that children to be born in the United States to foreign nationals will still be considered American citizens.

"The preliminary injunction is just not a close call to the court," Laplante, a President George W. Bush appointee, said during the hearing, CNN reported. "The deprivation of U.S. citizenship and an abrupt change of policy that was longstanding ... that's irreparable harm."

He said he would stay the ruling for seven days to allow the administration to appeal.

Related

The decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that judges couldn't issue nationwide injunctions against the president, but allowed those in class-action lawsuits.

Trump, who had vowed during his campaign to end birthright citizenship on his first day in office, made good on his promise and issued the executive order as one of his first actions after being inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, despite legal experts questioning his authority to do so.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed its lawsuit on behalf of a pregnant woman, two parents and their infants within hours, accusing Trump of violating the Constitution with the executive order, specifically the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 following the Civil War to grant citizenship to people who were born in the United States, including children of formerly enslaved Black people.

It also sought class-action status to protect all babies nationwide born in the United States. The lawsuit was filed hours after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 late last month that nationwide injunctions exceeded federal court powers. This curtails a tool that judges have used to block Trump's agenda.

The plaintiffs' lead attorney, Cody Wofsy of the ACLU, argued for the class-action status Thursday morning, saying that the plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm if denied birthright citizenship. Laplante found this argument credible.

Department of Justice attorneys argued that the relief plaintiffs sought was too broad and that the requirements for a class-action suit weren't met. It also asked for time to appeal.

"This is going to protect every single child around the country from this lawless, unconstitutional and cruel executive order," Wofsy said at a press conference after the hearing.

During the court hearing, Laplante said depriving a person of the enduring right of birthright citizenship was "irreparable harm." He called it "the greatest privilege that exists in the world."

Before the hearing, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told NBC News: "The Trump administration is committed to lawfully implementing the president's Executive Order to protect the meaning and value of American citizenship and which restores the 14th Amendment to its original intent."

