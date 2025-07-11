Trending
U.S. News
July 11, 2025 / 3:05 AM

Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
US President Donald Trump during a meeting with African leaders at the White House, Washington, DC, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. On Thursday, an appeals court ruled against his challenge to a jury's unanimous decision that he sexually abused a writer in the 1990s. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
US President Donald Trump during a meeting with African leaders at the White House, Washington, DC, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. On Thursday, an appeals court ruled against his challenge to a jury's unanimous decision that he sexually abused a writer in the 1990s. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has sided with the jury that found President Donald Trump liable of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and of lying about the assault.

The three-judge Second Circuit Court of Appeals issued its mandate Thursday, affirming the May 2023 Manhattan jury's unanimous decision that Trump had sexually abused Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department stor in 1996 and awarded her $5 million in compensatory damages.

"So long, Old Man!" Carroll celebrated on X. "The United States Court of Appeals, 2nd Circuit, bids thee farewell."

Trump maintains he didn't sexually abuse her, and filed an appeal.

Related

He argued the Manhattan district court had erred when it allowed testimony from two other women who alleged Trump had sexually assaulted them in the past and a notorious 2005 recording in which the president is heard on a hot mic telling another man how he forcibly kissed and grabbed women by their genitals.

In its ruling rejecting Trump's appeal, the court found the district court did not err by including both women's testimonies as well as the so-called Access Hollywood tape as evidence of the president's alleged history of committing such acts.

"We conclude that Mr. Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings," it said. "Further, he has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial."

In January 2024, another civil jury found Trump liable for defamatory statements and ordered him to pay the writer $83.3 million in damages.

After Carroll went public with her accusations against Trump in 2019, Trump claimed to have never met her and accused her of making up the allegation to sell books.

Latest Headlines

Trump slaps 35% tariff on Canada, escalating trade war
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump slaps 35% tariff on Canada, escalating trade war
July 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has announced a 35% tariff on all imports from Canada, reigniting a trade war with the United States' closest ally and one of its most important trading partners.
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
July 11 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co, has recalled 850,000 trucks, SUVs and cars due to issues with the vehicles' fuel pumps, including the popular F-150 pickup and the S550 Mustang, the company announced.
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal judge in New Hampshire stayed the order for seven days to allow the Department of Justice to appeal. He called birthright citizenship "the greatest privilege that exists in the world."
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
July 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court's ruling barring Florida from enforcing a contentious immigration law that imposes criminal penalties against undocumented migrants who enter the state.
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
July 10 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were hospitalized Thursday morning following a mass overdose event in Baltimore, officials and authorities said.
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal agents clashed with demonstrators during an immigration enforcement operation in an agricultural area of southern California on Thursday.
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
July 10 (UPI) -- The non-profit Rebuild Local News and journalism aggregator Muck Rack says about a third of all U.S. counties do not have full-time journalists.
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
July 10 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy has died after his mother left him in the car, convinced that she had dropped him off at daycare, the San Antonio Police Department said.
Social media influencer nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Social media influencer nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia
July 10 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Nick Adams is President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
July 10 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each established record highs, while the Dow made significant gains on Thursday following the potential 50% tariffs on copper and Brazilian imports.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps

Follow Us