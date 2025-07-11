Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case

July 11 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has sided with the jury that found President Donald Trump liable of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and of lying about the assault.

The three-judge Second Circuit Court of Appeals issued its mandate Thursday, affirming the May 2023 Manhattan jury's unanimous decision that Trump had sexually abused Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department stor in 1996 and awarded her $5 million in compensatory damages.

"So long, Old Man!" Carroll celebrated on X. "The United States Court of Appeals, 2nd Circuit, bids thee farewell."

Trump maintains he didn't sexually abuse her, and filed an appeal.

He argued the Manhattan district court had erred when it allowed testimony from two other women who alleged Trump had sexually assaulted them in the past and a notorious 2005 recording in which the president is heard on a hot mic telling another man how he forcibly kissed and grabbed women by their genitals.

In its ruling rejecting Trump's appeal, the court found the district court did not err by including both women's testimonies as well as the so-called Access Hollywood tape as evidence of the president's alleged history of committing such acts.

"We conclude that Mr. Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings," it said. "Further, he has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial."

In January 2024, another civil jury found Trump liable for defamatory statements and ordered him to pay the writer $83.3 million in damages.

After Carroll went public with her accusations against Trump in 2019, Trump claimed to have never met her and accused her of making up the allegation to sell books.