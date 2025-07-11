Trending
July 11, 2025 / 12:56 PM

JD Vance to visit Pennsylvania to tout budget, legislative agenda bill

By Ian Stark
Vice President JD Vance at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland in May 23. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Vice President JD Vance at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland in May 23. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to appear in Pennsylvania next week in an attempt to praise the legislation package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump.

He'll visit West Pittston, a borough in Luzerne County Wednesday, where he will hold a rally at an area manufacturing facility. According to a spokesperson for Vance's office, "this is part of the administration-wide push to message all the incredible benefits to the American people" about the contents of the Trump agenda package.

It is unclear which facility he will visit to hold the upcoming event.

Trump is also on his way to the Keystone State next week, as Senator Dave McCormick, R- Pa. has announced he will host the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, with Trump also in attendance.

