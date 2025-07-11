Trending
July 11, 2025 / 4:43 AM

Trump DOJ probes Minnesota hiring practices in third federal action

By Darryl Coote
Attorney General Pam Bondi looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2025. On Thursday, Bondi's Justice Department opened an investigation into Minnesota's hiring practices. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Attorney General Pam Bondi looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2025. On Thursday, Bondi's Justice Department opened an investigation into Minnesota's hiring practices. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Minnesota's hiring practices, the third legal or administrative action the Trump administration has taken against the Democratic-led state in just over two weeks.

The Justice Department informed Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison of the investigation into the state's hiring practices in a letter dated Thursday.

"Our investigation is based on information that Minnesota may be engaged in certain employment practices that discriminate against employees, job applicants and training program participants based on race and sex in violation of Title VII," Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

"Specifically, we have reason to believe the Minnesota Department of Human Services is engaging in unlawful action through, among other things, the adoption and forthcoming implementation of its 'hiring justification' policy."

Early this month, the Minnesota Department of Human Services announced a new hiring policy set to take effect Aug. 12. It directs hiring supervisors to "provide a hiring justification when seeking to hire a non-underrepresented candidate when hiring for a vacancy in a job category with underrepresentation."

The purpose of the directive is to ensure the department meets its affirmative action responsibilities, comply with state laws and increase the diversity of its workforce.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has sought to roll back so-called progressive practices, including diversity, equity and inclusion policies. In an executive order issued on his second day in office titled Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity, he specifically ordered the federal government to cease demanding that contractors adopt affirmative action policies, describing it as illegal discrimination.

The Justice Department on Thursday described the Minnesota Department of Human Services' new policy as part of a broader effort by the state to engage in race- and sex-based employment practices.

"Minnesotans deserve to have their state government employees hired based on merit, not based on illegal DEI," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been a critic of Trump and ran against his ticket as the vice presidential candidate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Since then, the two have clashed.

After a man assassinated a state lawmaker and wounded another in Minnesota in mid-June, Trump declined to call Walz.

"I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out -- I'm not calling him. Why would I call? I could call him and say, 'Hi, how are you doing?' The guy doesn't have a clue. He's a mess. So, I could be nice and call him, but why waste my time?" Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Late last month, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit challenging Minnesota laws that provide some undocumented immigrants with higher-education tuition benefits not offered to all U.S. citizens.

The next day, Trump's Department of Health and Human Services opened a civil rights investigation into the Minnesota Department of Education over a transgender teenager competing on a girls' softball team.

