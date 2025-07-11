Trump, first lady head to Texas to review flood damage

July 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected in Texas Friday to visit areas impacted by floods last week that have left more than 100 people dead.

Both he and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to arrive at 12:20 p.m. CDT to meet with people and families in Kerr County, where the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet and killed at least 121, including several children who had been staying a Christian summer camp, Camp Mystic.

Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Texas earlier this week. He told NBC's Meet the Press on Thursday that the flood was a "once-in-every-200-year" event and said he supported the installation of a dedicated alarm system to warn of future floods.

"After having seen this horrible event, I would imagine you'd put alarms up in some form," he said.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, search and rescue operations still continue. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Thursday that "We remain laser focused in our work with Governor Abbott and local Texas leaders to support those impacted by the tragic flooding."