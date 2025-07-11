Trending
U.S. News
July 11, 2025 / 8:32 AM

State Department layoffs set to take place 'soon' per internal memo

By Ian Stark
Share with X
An internal memo to State Department employees said that planned layoffs at the agency could take place 'in the coming days.' File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
An internal memo to State Department employees said that planned layoffs at the agency could take place 'in the coming days.' File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Employees of the U.S. State Department could receive a layoff notice via email very soon as part of the Trump administration's plan to downsize the government, according to an in ternal memo.

The Washington Post reported late Thursday night it had obtained a memo from Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas that informed State Department employees to be on the lookout for an email "in the coming days" in regard to layoffs. CNN reported Thursday that the email would come from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that will say "Soon, the Department will be communicating to individuals affected by the reduction in force," and that firings could begin as soon as Friday. A draft reduction-in-force notice acquired by CBS News said the objective is "streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities," and that the terminations "have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions."

The State Department had told Congress in May it planned to fire more than 1,870 people within its domestic workforce of 18,730, and over 1,570 have said they would voluntarily exit.

More than 300 offices and bureaus would be impacted and will include members of the foreign and civil service whose offices are being either retooled or outright eliminated.

Related

Uncertainty over the status of the plan has negatively impacted morale at the department, as workers wait to see if they are to receive the axe, some of which have worked there for years or even decades, The Washington Post reported.

CBS also reported that the department told reporters it intends to conduct the reductions-in-force over a single day.

One State Department employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post last month that the move showed the department's leadership "either doesn't appreciate or just doesn't care" about its workforce.

"We will continue to move forward with our historic reorganization plan at the State Department, as announced earlier this year," Rubio said in a X post Tuesday.

"When you reorganize the State Department, there were certain bureaus we wanted to empower, the regional bureaus, and there were certain bureaus, these functional bureaus, that were closed," he told reporters Thursday.

The State Department officially told Congress in May that it planned to eliminate around 3,400 U.S.-based jobs and will either close or merge nearly half of its domestic offices.

However, those working at overseas posts are reportedly safe from termination.

American Foreign Service Association President Thomas Yazdgerdi told CNN Wednesday that the expected layoffs are coming at "a particularly bad time."

"There are horrible things that are happening in the world that require a tried-and-true diplomatic workforce that's able to address that," he continued. "The ability to maintain a presence in the areas of the world that are incredibly important, dealing with issues like Ukraine, like Gaza, like Iran right now that require great diplomatic attention."

The plan will also integrate the functions of the U.S. Agency for International Development into the State Department.

The State Department had told Congress it planned to complete its reorganization by July 1, but those plans were temporarily paused by rulings from a lower court until earlier this week, when the Supreme Court cleared a path for the Trump administration to begin mass firings and changes at 19 departments and agencies.

The lower court had blocked the layoffs, as the administration did not first consult with Congress.

Latest Headlines

Retired Army officer pleads guilty to leaking secrets on dating app
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Retired Army officer pleads guilty to leaking secrets on dating app
July 11 (UPI) -- A retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Army has pleaded guilty to transmitting classified national defense information concerning Russia's war in Ukraine via a foreign dating app to a person claiming to be a woman.
Trump DOJ probes Minnesota hiring practices in third federal action
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump DOJ probes Minnesota hiring practices in third federal action
July 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice opens an investigation into Minnesota's hiring practices, the third legal or administrative action the Trump administration has taken against the Democratic-led state in just over two weeks.
Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Court strikes down Trump's appeal in Carroll sexual abuse case
July 11 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has sided with the jury that found President Donald Trump liable of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and of lying about the assault.
Trump to impose 35% tariff on Canada, escalating trade war
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump to impose 35% tariff on Canada, escalating trade war
July 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has announced a 35% tariff on all imports from Canada, reigniting a trade war with the United States' closest ally and one of its most important trading partners.
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
July 11 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co, has recalled 850,000 trucks, SUVs and cars due to issues with the vehicles' fuel pumps, including the popular F-150 pickup and the S550 Mustang, the company announced.
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal judge in New Hampshire stayed the order for seven days to allow the Department of Justice to appeal. He called birthright citizenship "the greatest privilege that exists in the world."
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
July 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court's ruling barring Florida from enforcing a contentious immigration law that imposes criminal penalties against undocumented migrants who enter the state.
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
July 10 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were hospitalized Thursday morning following a mass overdose event in Baltimore, officials and authorities said.
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal agents clashed with demonstrators during an immigration enforcement operation in an agricultural area of southern California on Thursday.
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
July 10 (UPI) -- The non-profit Rebuild Local News and journalism aggregator Muck Rack says about a third of all U.S. counties do not have full-time journalists.

Trending Stories

Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Ford recalls 850K vehicles over faulty fuel pumps
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting

Follow Us