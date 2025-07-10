Trending
July 10, 2025 / 6:50 PM

Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies

By Mark Moran
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5 year old boy who was left alone in a vehicle after the mother "fully" believed she took him to day care. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
July 10 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy has died after his mother left him in the car, convinced that she had dropped him off at day care, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The mother, 22, routinely drops her son off at Pinnacle Kids' Academy day care and then goes to work nearby. Police said she went to work on Wednesday "fully" believing she had dropped her son off, but instead had left him in the back seat of her vehicle, officials said.

When the mother left work at 4:30 pm CDT, she returned to the day care center to pick up the child, but the staff told her she had never dropped him off, according to police.

"That is when she realized she left him in the vehicle," police said in a statement. The mother returned to the vehicle and "noticed he was still in his car seat and unresponsive," police said.

Officials identified the boy as Aiden Martinez, local media reported.

Emergency Medical Services personnel later arrived at the scene and "made notification that he died," police continued.

Investigators were working to determine if the death was criminal or accidental.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus called the incident an "extremely tragic situation," and said the boy's family members were "quite distraught."

No arrests had been made as of Thursday.

