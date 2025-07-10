Trending
July 10, 2025 / 2:43 PM

S&P 500 nears record high as Dow rises nearly 300 points

By Mike Heuer
Stocks continued a months-long rally on the New York Stock Exchange a day after President Donald Trump announced 50% tariffs on copper and goods from Brazil. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Stocks continued a months-long rally on the New York Stock Exchange a day after President Donald Trump announced 50% tariffs on copper and goods from Brazil. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each made significant gains on Thursday following the potential of 50% tariffs on copper and Brazilian imports.

The Dow closed at 44,458.30 on Wednesday and briefly traded above 44,770 during the afternoon hours, according to MarketWatch.

The S&P 500 was up by about 25 points and 0.4% at better than 6,288 during afternoon trading after opening at 6,266.80 and reaching a high of 6,289.04, which is a 52-week high.

Thursday's trading elevated the S&P 500 to a nearly record high, which was established on July 3, when it closed at 6,279.35 after reaching an intraday high of 6,284.65 on that same day.

The Nasdaq Composite likewise reached a 52-week high on Thursday and was trading at 20,646.66 during the afternoon, which is up 34.07 and 0.17% for the day.

The market rallies continue a months-long climb for the stock market and occurred a day after President Donald Trump announced 50% tariffs on copper and products sourced in Brazil on Aug. 1.

Thursday's rally also happened a day after tech firm Nvidia became the world's first company to top $4 trillion in market capitalization.

Nvidia produces chips that drive artificial intelligence.

