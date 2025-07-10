July 10 (UPI) -- The Secret Service suspended six agents for their conduct during the Butler, Pa., assassination attempt on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The suspensions happened in recent months, and the agents had the right to appeal. The suspensions ranged from 10 to 42 days. Some agents were supervisors and some line agent level. Kimberly Cheadle, who was the Secret Service director at the time, resigned 10 days after the attack after facing strong criticism for the agency's actions.

Trump suffered a mild ear injury, but Corey Comperatore, a firefighter attending the rally, died from a gunshot wound.

The suspensions were confirmed just four days short of the July 13 one-year anniversary of the shooting. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot and killed by Secret Service snipers on site.

After the shooting, the Department of Homeland Security did an independent review of the event.

"The Secret Service does not perform at the elite levels needed to discharge its critical mission," the report said. "The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved."

Nine weeks after the shooting, there was another attempt on his life at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla. The potential shooter was caught, and there were no injuries. Candidate Trump was given presidential-level security in the wake of the two incidents.