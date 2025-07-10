Trending
U.S. News
July 10, 2025 / 9:17 AM

Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
President Donald Trump points to his ear in March where he was shot during an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024. Six Secret Service agents were suspended for their roles in the shooting. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | President Donald Trump points to his ear in March where he was shot during an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024. Six Secret Service agents were suspended for their roles in the shooting. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The Secret Service suspended six agents for their conduct during the Butler, Pa., assassination attempt on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The suspensions happened in recent months, and the agents had the right to appeal. The suspensions ranged from 10 to 42 days. Some agents were supervisors and some line agent level. Kimberly Cheadle, who was the Secret Service director at the time, resigned 10 days after the attack after facing strong criticism for the agency's actions.

Trump suffered a mild ear injury, but Corey Comperatore, a firefighter attending the rally, died from a gunshot wound.

The suspensions were confirmed just four days short of the July 13 one-year anniversary of the shooting. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot and killed by Secret Service snipers on site.

After the shooting, the Department of Homeland Security did an independent review of the event.

"The Secret Service does not perform at the elite levels needed to discharge its critical mission," the report said. "The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved."

Nine weeks after the shooting, there was another attempt on his life at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla. The potential shooter was caught, and there were no injuries. Candidate Trump was given presidential-level security in the wake of the two incidents.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump says he will put a 50% tariff on copper imports before noting the value of the versatile metal.
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
July 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court's ruling barring Florida from enforcing a contentious immigration law that imposes criminal penalties against undocumented migrants who enter the state.
Hiker dies in Grand Canyon as park rangers warn of extreme heat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hiker dies in Grand Canyon as park rangers warn of extreme heat
July 10 (UPI) -- A 67-year-old man from Texas has died while hiking the Grand Canyon, according to park rangers who are warning of extreme heat.
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel
July 10 (UPI) -- Thirty-one workers were rescued after they became trapped inside a Los Angeles tunnel that collapsed Wednesday night, officials said.
U.S. sanctions investigator of Palestinian human rights abuses
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions investigator of Palestinian human rights abuses
July 9 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned an independent investigator of human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories, in latest move by the Trump administration targeting critics of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to also serve as interim NASA administrator.
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it had sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics performing gender-affirming care for minors on Tuesday.
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
July 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered state legislators to convene a special session on Monday as the death toll rose to at least 120 people and 172 reported missing in Fourth of July flooding in the Hill Country.
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Moran, an acclaimed pianist, composer, educator, bandleader and recording artist, he has left his position as jazz artistic director at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
July 9 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Georgia girl was charged in the February murders of her mother and stepfather in Carroll County.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel

Follow Us