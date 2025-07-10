U.S. sanctions investigator of Palestinian human rights abuses

July 9 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned an independent investigator of human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories, in latest move by the Trump administration targeting critics of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Francesca Paola Albanese, the 48-year-old Italian-born U.N. special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, was sanctioned by the State Department on Wednesday.

The sanctions come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington, D.C., and follow the publication of a recent report by Albanese calling for punitive measures to be imposed against Israel over what she describes as its "genocide" of the Palestinian people, while criticizing dozens of businesses for profiting off the conflict.

The State Department issued its secondary sanctions on the grounds of Albanese's support of the ICC.

The Trump administration sanctioned the ICC last month after the court opened an investigation into the actions of U.S. personnel in Afghanistan and issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on allegations of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in their widespread, systematic assault on Gaza.

Albanese has called on countries to comply with the ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said her support of the ICC is "a gross infringement on the sovereignty" of the United States and Israel, as neither party is a member of the international court.

"The United States has repeatedly condemned and objected to the biased and malicious activities of Albanese that have long made her unfit for service as a special rapporteur," Rubio said in a statement.

He also chastised her recent report for naming dozens of companies that she described as complicit in and profiting from Israel's war.

"While life in Gaza is being obliterated and the West Bank is under escalating assault, this report shows why Israel's genocide continues: because it is lucrative for many," the report states, while urging the ICC to investigate and prosecute corporate executives complicit in the conflict.

Rubio said the report makes "extreme and unfounded accusations."

"We will not tolerate these campaigns of political and economic warfare, which threaten our national interests and sovereignty," he said.

"The United States will continue to take whatever actions we deem necessary to respond to lawfare, to check and prevent illegitimate ICC overreach and abuse of power, and to protect our sovereignty and that of our allies."

Without directly mentioning the sanctions, Albanese said on X that "on this day more than ever: I stand firmly and convincingly on the side of justice, as I have always done."

"I come from a country with a tradition of illustrious legal scholars, talented lawyers and courageous judges who have defended justice at great cost and often with their own life. I intend to honor that tradition," she said.

Amnesty International rebuked the United States' sanctions as "a shameless and transparent attack on the fundamental principles of international justice."

"Following the recent sanctions against the International Criminal Court, the measures announced today are a continuation of the Trump administration's assault on international law and its efforts to protect the Israeli government from accountability at all costs," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general, said in a statement.

"They are the latest in a series of Trump administration policies seeking to intimidate and silence those that dare speak out for Palestinians' human rights."

The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, when the Iran-backed militant group killed 1,200 people and took another 251 hostage during a surprise attack on Israel.

In the 21 months since, Israel has destroyed Gaza and killed more than 57,600 Palestinians and injured more than 137,000 others.