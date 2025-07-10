Trending
U.S. News
July 10, 2025 / 10:42 AM

Rubio meets with Russian foreign minister to push Ukraine-war talks

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 7. Rubio met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 7. Rubio met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia Thursday at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The meeting put the Russia-Ukraine war at the center of a trip that was meant to strengthen alliances in Southeast Asia.

After the meeting, Rubio told reporters that Lavrov had offered "a new and different approach" to ending the war. He said it was not "something that guarantees a peace, but it's a concept that I'll take back to the president today and here as soon as I finish with you."

Rubio stressed that he didn't want to overcompromise.

Related

"We understand that these things take time and patience, but obviously we're also frustrated that more progress has not been made, and hopefully we, based on today and in the days to come, will have more clarity about what exactly the Russian position and priorities are in this regard, and can begin to make some progress," he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "a substantive and frank exchange of views took place concerning the Ukraine settlement, the situation in Iran and Syria." The statement also noted that Rubio and Lavrov have, "a mutual commitment to finding peaceful solutions to conflict situations."

Rubio's meeting comes days after President Donald Trump voiced his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his refusal to have peace talks with Ukraine.

Multiple times this week, Trump said that Ukraine needed more weapons after the Pentagon halted weapons to the war zone. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth did not consult with Trump before stopping the weapons to Ukraine. This took Rubio by surprise, and Trump said some weapons would continue to Ukraine.

"Putin is not -- he's not treating human beings right," Trump said on Tuesday. "He's killing too many people. So, we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I've approved that."

After Trump's comment, Russia launched more than 700 drones in an attack on Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said.

Latest Headlines

'Forecasts were there': Emergency response questioned in Texas floods
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Forecasts were there': Emergency response questioned in Texas floods
July 10 (UPI) -- More than 100 people are dead and 150 known to be missing in Texas Wednesday from flooding but questions remain about how the effects of the deadly disaster could have been mitigated.
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting
July 10 (UPI) -- The suspensions range from 10 to 42 days. The agents suspended were at different levels in the Secret Service.
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump says he will put a 50% tariff on copper imports before noting the value of the versatile metal.
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
July 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court's ruling barring Florida from enforcing a contentious immigration law that imposes criminal penalties against undocumented migrants who enter the state.
Hiker dies in Grand Canyon as park rangers warn of extreme heat
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hiker dies in Grand Canyon as park rangers warn of extreme heat
July 10 (UPI) -- A 67-year-old man from Texas has died while hiking the Grand Canyon, according to park rangers who are warning of extreme heat.
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel
July 10 (UPI) -- Thirty-one workers were rescued after they became trapped inside a Los Angeles tunnel that collapsed Wednesday night, officials said.
U.S. sanctions investigator of Palestinian human rights abuses
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sanctions investigator of Palestinian human rights abuses
July 9 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned an independent investigator of human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories, in latest move by the Trump administration targeting critics of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to also serve as interim NASA administrator.
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it had sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics performing gender-affirming care for minors on Tuesday.
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
July 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered state legislators to convene a special session on Monday as the death toll rose to at least 120 people and 172 reported missing in Fourth of July flooding in the Hill Country.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal

Follow Us