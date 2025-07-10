Trending
July 10, 2025 / 6:24 PM

Social media influencer nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia

By Mike Heuer
President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated social media influencer Nick Adams as the U.S. ambassador to Malaysia. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated social media influencer Nick Adams as the U.S. ambassador to Malaysia. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Nick Adams is President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.

Trump announced the nomination on Wednesday while Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Malaysia on a diplomatic trip to participate in an Association of Southeast Asian Nations event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

"Accepting this call of duty should be the easiest decision made by any American," Adams said in a video, as reported by The Hill.

"It is nothing short of a lifetime honor to take the president's goodwill and spread it to the great people of Malaysia," Adams said.

Our country is the land of tremendous opportunity," he added. "In our new golden age, these opportunities will grow like never before."

Adams, 40, is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Australia and has been a supporter of Trump's for many years.

During his first term in office, Trump nominated Adams as a board member of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, NBC News reported.

Adams formerly was the deputy mayor of Ashfield, which is a suburb of Sydney, Australia.

His personal website describes Adams as a critic of illegal immigration, critical race theory and "radical feminism."

He also says he is a "champion of American exceptionalism."

Adams in 2016 established the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, which is a non-profit that teaches the United States' founding documents and American values to grade-school students.

He says he earned bachelor's and graduate degrees from the University of Sydney and has authored several books.

Adams has more than 3 million social media followers.

