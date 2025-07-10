Trending
U.S. News
July 10, 2025 / 7:32 PM

Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists

By Mike Heuer
Share with X

July 10 (UPI) -- A third of all U.S. counties do not have full-time journalists, according to a new report by the non-profit Rebuild Local News and journalism aggregator Muck Rack.

The United States averaged 40 full-time journalists for every 100,000 residents in 2002, but that average has dropped to 8.2 in 2025, according to the Local Journalist Index of 2025 report.

"In 2000, many Americans lived in a community with journalists ... whose job it was to cover school board decisions, announce small business openings and closures, root out corruption at city hall, warn commuters about road work and trumpet the exploits of high school teams," Muck Rack said.

"Today, most of those journalists are gone," Muck Rack said. "Even as the country has grown, we've lost journalists."

Related

The report by Muck Rack and RLN is among the first to address the loss of journalists across the United States instead of focusing on the loss of news outlets, The Hill reported.

Researchers collected byline data from Muck Rack, which in turn gathers such information from news reports that are published online.

The study identified profiles of local journalists and adjusted the numbers based on the number of articles published, freelancers and other factors.

Results show a lack of coverage in many communities.

"Thousands of rural, urban and suburban communities are being left without the basic reporting they need to stay informed, connectedand civically engaged," RLN President Steven Waldman told CNN.

Many larger metropolitan areas also are lacking journalists' coverage of important local matters, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston and Las Vegas.

Los Angeles has 3.6 local journalists per 100,000, according to the study.

"Your neighborhood might be covered if there's a serious crime but not much else," Muck Rack reported.

"You may get little reliable information on local candidates in many of L.A. County's cities, whether the schools in your neighborhood are improving, whether the hospital nearby has a bad mortality rate or how inspiring people might be working to repair your playground," Muck Rack said.

"The crisis is more severe and widespread than previously thought," it added.

Latest Headlines

Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal agents clashed with demonstrators during an immigration enforcement operation in an agricultural area of southern California on Thursday.
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
July 10 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy has died after his mother left him in the car, convinced that she had dropped him off at daycare, the San Antonio Police Department said.
Social media influencer nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Social media influencer nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia
July 10 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Nick Adams is President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
July 10 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each established record highs, while the Dow made significant gains on Thursday following the potential 50% tariffs on copper and Brazilian imports.
Rhode Island man charged with threats to kill President Donald Trump, others
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rhode Island man charged with threats to kill President Donald Trump, others
July 10 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man has been arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, officials have announced.
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
July 10 (UPI) -- Outlook email users found themselves without access for several hours Wednesday and Thursday when the service went down.
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump says he will put a 50% tariff on copper imports before noting the value of the versatile metal.
Rubio meets with Russian foreign minister to push Ukraine-war talks
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rubio meets with Russian foreign minister to push Ukraine-war talks
July 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia Thursday at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The two discussed the Russia-Ukraine war.
Texas Hill Country recovery, cleanup teams to face brutal July weather conditions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas Hill Country recovery, cleanup teams to face brutal July weather conditions
Blistering sun and July heat and humidity will provide challenges for recovery and cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the Guadalupe River flood disaster, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Man arrested after Michigan motel fight says he's member of MS-13
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man arrested after Michigan motel fight says he's member of MS-13
July 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in Detroit arrested two men in the United States illegally over the past weekend, one of whom admitted to being a member of the gang MS-13 and spending time in a Salvadorian prison for murder.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
At least 3 killed, 12 missing feared abducted, after Houthis sink ship
At least 3 killed, 12 missing feared abducted, after Houthis sink ship
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting

Follow Us