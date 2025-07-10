Trending
U.S. News
July 10, 2025 / 4:12 AM

Hiker dies in Grand Canyon as park rangers warn of extreme heat

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A 67-year-old man from Texas has died while hiking the Grand Canyon. File Photo up Terry Schmitt/UPI
A 67-year-old man from Texas has died while hiking the Grand Canyon. File Photo up Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- A 67-year-old man from Texas has died while hiking the Grand Canyon, according to park rangers who are warning of extreme heat.

The hiker from Alvarado, Texas, was found unresponsive at about 11:50 a.m. local time Tuesday on Arizona's South Kaibab Trail, the National Park Services said Wednesday in a release. The cause of death was not released.

Bystanders performed CPR while park medical personnel responded, but all attempts at resuscitation failed, it said.

According to initial reports, the man was attempting to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch and had turned around and was making his way back up the trial when he suffered the medical emergency.

The incident occurred as temperatures are dangerously high in the Grand Canyon.

Park rangers issued an extreme heat warning on Wednesday through Sunday as the National Weather Service said temperatures could get as high as 115 degrees at Phantom Ranch.

The extreme heat has prompted the National Park Service to warn visitors to take "extreme caution" when planning hikes during the summer months, while stating that walking during the peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is particularly risky.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
July 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court's ruling barring Florida from enforcing a contentious immigration law that imposes criminal penalties against undocumented migrants who enter the state.
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel
July 10 (UPI) -- Thirty-one workers were rescued after they became trapped inside a Los Angeles tunnel that collapsed Wednesday night, officials said.
U.S. sanctions investigator of Palestinian human rights abuses
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions investigator of Palestinian human rights abuses
July 9 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned an independent investigator of human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories, in latest move by the Trump administration targeting critics of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to also serve as interim NASA administrator.
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it had sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics performing gender-affirming care for minors on Tuesday.
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
July 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered state legislators to convene a special session on Monday as the death toll rose to at least 120 people and 172 reported missing in Fourth of July flooding in the Hill Country.
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Moran, an acclaimed pianist, composer, educator, bandleader and recording artist, he has left his position as jazz artistic director at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
July 9 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Georgia girl was charged in the February murders of her mother and stepfather in Carroll County.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
July 9 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday met with a bipartisan group of senators and the Defense Department while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., works to end funding for Israel.
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
July 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump met the presidents of five African nations -- Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon -- in what the White House describes as a push to deepen trade, including precious medals.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.

Follow Us