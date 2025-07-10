Trending
U.S. News
July 10, 2025 / 7:55 PM

Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm

By Mark Moran
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal agents clashed with demonstrators during an immigration enforcement operation in an agricultural area of southern California on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a Ventura County cannabis growing operation where some protesters were facing off with agents who threw smoke canisters toward a gathering crowd of demonstrators. Federal immigration agents formed a line across the street.

The agents presumably were ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agents, but there has been no reported confirmation.

The clash took place at a 5.5-million-square-foot indoor marijuana growing operation called Glass House Farms.

"We were speaking our mind like we can as U.S. citizens," local media quoted one demonstrators as saying. "We got tear gassed. I got hit with a paintball," one demonstrator said. "This is what we need to be doing as people -- coming together against them, the tyranny. They are evil."

The altercation escalated when one of the demonstrators was seen firing what appeared to be a gun and throwing rocks toward agents after the agents deployed tear gas canisters, local media reported. Witnesses said at least one person was taken to the ground by federal agents.

There were no reported injuries Thursday afternoon.

