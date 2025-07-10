Trending
U.S. News
July 10, 2025 / 2:07 PM

Man arrested after Michigan motel fight says he's member of MS-13

He and another man now face deportation from the United States.

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X

July 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in Detroit arrested two men in the United States illegally over the past weekend, one of whom admitted to being a member of the gang MS-13 and spending time in a Salvadorian prison for murder.

Agents responded to a request for help from law enforcement partners in Sterling Heights, Mich., who were holding two men involved in a fight at a local motel Sunday, according to a press release from the Department of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Record checks showed that the two were in the United States illegally.

During interviews, one man claimed to be a member of the gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, and said he had spent 20 years in a Salvadorian prison for the murder of a rival gang member.

The department didn't reveal the names of the men.

"This is a major win for the U.S. Border Patrol and the safety of our communities," said Detroit Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo Jr. "This arrest is a clear example of how agents and our law enforcement partners are protecting our towns by removing violent criminals from our country."

Both men are being processed for removal from the country, the release said.

MS-13 is a known gang that began in Los Angeles and was created to protect Salvadorian immigrants. It has since become an organized crime organization and has spread throughout the Americas.

MS-13 is listed as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rubio meets with Russian foreign minister to push Ukraine-war talks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rubio meets with Russian foreign minister to push Ukraine-war talks
July 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia Thursday at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The two discussed the Russia-Ukraine war.
Texas Hill Country recovery, cleanup teams to face brutal July weather conditions
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Texas Hill Country recovery, cleanup teams to face brutal July weather conditions
Blistering sun and July heat and humidity will provide challenges for recovery and cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the Guadalupe River flood disaster, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal judge in New Hampshire stayed the order for seven days to allow the Department of Justice to appeal. He called birthright citizenship "the greatest privilege that exists in the world."
Ferrero to acquire WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ferrero to acquire WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion
July 10 (UPI) -- Ferrero has agreed to buy Kellogg CO in a $ 3.1 billion deal, companies announced Thursday.
'Forecasts were there': Emergency response questioned in Texas floods
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Forecasts were there': Emergency response questioned in Texas floods
July 10 (UPI) -- More than 100 people are dead and 150 known to be missing in Texas Wednesday from flooding but questions remain about how the effects of the deadly disaster could have been mitigated.
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting
July 10 (UPI) -- The suspensions range from 10 to 42 days. The agents suspended were at different levels in the Secret Service.
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump says he will put a 50% tariff on copper imports before noting the value of the versatile metal.
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
July 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court's ruling barring Florida from enforcing a contentious immigration law that imposes criminal penalties against undocumented migrants who enter the state.
Hiker dies in Grand Canyon as park rangers warn of extreme heat
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hiker dies in Grand Canyon as park rangers warn of extreme heat
July 10 (UPI) -- A 67-year-old man from Texas has died while hiking the Grand Canyon, according to park rangers who are warning of extreme heat.
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
27 workers rescued from collapsed LA tunnel
July 10 (UPI) -- Thirty-one workers were rescued after they became trapped inside a Los Angeles tunnel that collapsed Wednesday night, officials said.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion

Follow Us