July 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New Hampshire blocked President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.

George W. Bush-appointed U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante also granted class-action status to a lawsuit fighting the executive order. This means that children born in the United States to foreign nationals are able to keep citizenship for now.

Laplante described his decision as "not a close call." He said he would stay the ruling for seven days to allow the administration to appeal.

The decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that judges couldn't issue nationwide injunctions against the president, but it allowed those in class-action lawsuits.

The case was filed on behalf of a pregnant woman, two parents and their infants by the American Civil Liberties Union and others. It sought class-action status to protect all babies nationwide born in the United States. It was filed hours after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that nationwide injunctions exceeded federal court powers. This curtails a tool that judges have used to block Trump's agenda.

The plaintiffs' lead attorney Cody Wofsy of the ACLU argued for the status Thursday morning, saying that the plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm if denied birthright citizenship. Laplante found this argument credible.

Department of Justice attorneys argued that the relief plaintiffs sought was too broad and that the requirements for class-action suit weren't met. It also asked for time to appeal.

"This is going to protect every single child around the country from this lawless, unconstitutional and cruel executive order," Wofsy said at a press conference after the hearing.

During the court hearing, Laplante said depriving a person of the enduring right of birthright citizenship was "irreparable harm." He called it "the greatest privilege that exists in the world."

Before the hearing, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told NBC News: "The Trump administration is committed to lawfully implementing the president's Executive Order to protect the meaning and value of American citizenship and which restores the Fourteenth Amendment to its original intent."