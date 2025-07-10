Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal

July 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is letting stand a lower court's ruling barring Florida from enforcing a contentious immigration law that imposes criminal penalties against undocumented migrants who enter the state.

The United States' highest court issued its single-sentence ruling on Wednesday. No reason was given.

"This denial reaffirms a bedrock principle that dates back 150 years: States may not regulate immigration," Cody Wofsy, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Immigrants' Rights Project, which had filed the lawsuit challenging the law, said Wednesday in a statement.

"It's past time for states to get the message."

Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, signed Senate Bill C4 into law in February, making it a misdemeanor crime punishable by nine months' imprisonment for an undocumented adult who knowingly enters the state. A second offense is a felony, punishable by at least one year behind bars.

Under the law, if an undocumented migrant who knowingly enters Florida and commits a capital felony, such as murder, may receive the death penalty under the law.

In early April, a coalition of immigrant rights groups and two immigrants filed a lawsuit challenging the SB C4, and received a temporary restraining order against it on the grounds that it usurps the federal government's authority over immigration.

An appeals court then affirmed that decision, which prompted Florida's attorney general, James Uthmeier, to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

UPI has contacted Uthmeier's office for comment.

"Florida's attempt to bypass federal authority and weaponize local law enforcement to police immigration status was not only unlawful, but it also put thousands of people at risk of unjust detention, separation and abuse," said Bacardi Jackson, executive director of the ACLU of Florida.

"We are grateful the court upheld the block, and we remain committed to defending the rights and humanity of all Floridians."