Trending
U.S. News
July 10, 2025 / 5:29 PM

Rhode Island man charged with threats to kill President Donald Trump, others

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi were targets, as well.

By Mark Moran
Share with X
White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller (pictured Wednesday in a White House meeting with leaders from Africa) was one of the targets of threats in a profanity-laced post on Trump's Truth Social platform recently. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller (pictured Wednesday in a White House meeting with leaders from Africa) was one of the targets of threats in a profanity-laced post on Trump's Truth Social platform recently. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man has been arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, officials have announced.

Carl D. Montague, 37, allegedly made a profanity-laced post on Trump's Truth Social platform, threatening to kill the three officials, according to court documents. He made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence on Wednesday, a release from the Justice Department said.

When found inside his house by FBI agents, Montague confessed to the post and said that he "was smoking a lot of marijuana when he posted the threat," and "expressed remorse for his post," local media reported.

He was arrested without incident and admitted to making the post. Investigators were able to track an email associated with Montague's Truth Social account to determine that he made the post.

Montague said he had no intentions of carrying out his threat and claimed to have deleted his Truth Social account after making the post. He said he was upset with current policies and expressed his frustrations via Truth Social, a judge in the case said.

Montegue said that he does not own or have access to any weapons.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
July 10 (UPI) -- Outlook email users found themselves without access for several hours Wednesday and Thursday when the service went down.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
July 10 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each established record highs, while the Dow made significant gains on Thursday following the potential 50% tariffs on copper and Brazilian imports.
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump says he will put a 50% tariff on copper imports before noting the value of the versatile metal.
Rubio meets with Russian foreign minister to push Ukraine-war talks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rubio meets with Russian foreign minister to push Ukraine-war talks
July 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia Thursday at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The two discussed the Russia-Ukraine war.
Texas Hill Country recovery, cleanup teams to face brutal July weather conditions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas Hill Country recovery, cleanup teams to face brutal July weather conditions
Blistering sun and July heat and humidity will provide challenges for recovery and cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the Guadalupe River flood disaster, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Man arrested after Michigan motel fight says he's member of MS-13
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man arrested after Michigan motel fight says he's member of MS-13
July 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in Detroit arrested two men in the United States illegally over the past weekend, one of whom admitted to being a member of the gang MS-13 and spending time in a Salvadorian prison for murder.
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge bars Trump's birthright citizenship order, OKs class-action suit
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal judge in New Hampshire stayed the order for seven days to allow the Department of Justice to appeal. He called birthright citizenship "the greatest privilege that exists in the world."
Ferrero to acquire WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ferrero to acquire WK Kellogg for $3.1 billion
July 10 (UPI) -- Ferrero has agreed to buy WK Kellogg in a $ 3.1 billion deal, the companies announced Thursday.
'Forecasts were there': Emergency response questioned in Texas floods
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Forecasts were there': Emergency response questioned in Texas floods
July 10 (UPI) -- More than 100 people are dead and 150 known to be missing in Texas Wednesday from flooding but questions remain about how the effects of the deadly disaster could have been mitigated.
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Secret Service suspends 6 agents for actions in Trump rally shooting
July 10 (UPI) -- The suspensions range from 10 to 42 days. The agents suspended were at different levels in the Secret Service.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad

Follow Us