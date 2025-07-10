Rhode Island man charged with threats to kill President Donald Trump, others

July 10 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man has been arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, officials have announced.

Carl D. Montague, 37, allegedly made a profanity-laced post on Trump's Truth Social platform, threatening to kill the three officials, according to court documents. He made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence on Wednesday, a release from the Justice Department said.

When found inside his house by FBI agents, Montague confessed to the post and said that he "was smoking a lot of marijuana when he posted the threat," and "expressed remorse for his post," local media reported.

He was arrested without incident and admitted to making the post. Investigators were able to track an email associated with Montague's Truth Social account to determine that he made the post.

Montague said he had no intentions of carrying out his threat and claimed to have deleted his Truth Social account after making the post. He said he was upset with current policies and expressed his frustrations via Truth Social, a judge in the case said.

Montegue said that he does not own or have access to any weapons.