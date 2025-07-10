Trending
U.S. News
July 10, 2025 / 2:22 AM / Updated at 3:21 AM

27 workers rescued from collapsed L.A. tunnel

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

July 10 (UPI) -- Twenty-seven workers were rescued after they became trapped inside a Los Angeles tunnel that collapsed Wednesday night, officials said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reported that all workers who were trapped "are now out and accounted for."

"I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped," she said on X. "Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.'s true heroes."

The Los Angeles Fire Department had sent out a media advisory shortly before 8 p.m. PDT stating that as many as 15 tunnel workers were reported "isolated" by a collapsed industry tunnel in Los Angeles' Wilmington area. The number of trapped workers was later increased to 27. An additional four workers rushed in to rescue them.

"Thirty-one persons, all believed to be tunnel workers, have been safely removed from the tunnel alive without visible injury," the LAFD said in an update. "None are missing."

The tunnel had a diameter of 18 feet and was being constructed for municipal wastewater management.

The collapse occurred about 5 to 6 miles south of the entry point, with preliminary LAFD reports stating the trapped workers were able "to scramble with some effort" over up to 15 feet of loose soil to meet co-workers on the other side of the collapse.

LAFD said the workers were then "shuttled" several at a time via a tunnel vehicle to the entry point.

Interim fire chief Ronnie Villanueva told reporters during a press conference that "tonight, we were lucky."

"We were very luck this time."

Bass said she raced to site after hearing of the tunnel collapse and was expecting to be confronted by a tragedy.

"Instead, what we found was victory," she said.

"We're all blessed today in Los Angeles. No one injured, everyone safe and I'm feeling very, very good that this is a great outcome in what started as a very scary evening."

The tunnel is part of the nearly $630-million Los Angeles' Clearwater Project aimed at protecting local waters by investing in new infrastructure, including the construction of a 7-mile, 18-foot diameter tunnel to transport clean water from the A.K. Warren Water Resource Facility to existing ocean outfalls in the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The project received a $441 million investment from the Environmental Protection Agency in 2022.

"We must never forget these large infrastructure projects require workers that take great risks," Rep. Nanette Barragan, who represents the area, said during the press conference.

More than 100 LAFD responders were assigned to the rescue mission, it said.

The cause of the collapse will be investigated, officials said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions investigator of Palestinian human rights abuses
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions investigator of Palestinian human rights abuses
July 9 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned an independent investigator of human rights abuses in the Palestinian territories, in latest move by the Trump administration targeting critics of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to also serve as interim NASA administrator.
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it had sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics performing gender-affirming care for minors on Tuesday.
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
July 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered state legislators to convene a special session on Monday as the death toll rose to at least 120 people and 172 reported missing in Fourth of July flooding in the Hill Country.
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Moran, an acclaimed pianist, composer, educator, bandleader and recording artist, he has left his position as jazz artistic director at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
July 9 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Georgia girl was charged in the February murders of her mother and stepfather in Carroll County.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
July 9 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday met with a bipartisan group of senators and the Defense Department while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., works to end funding for Israel.
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
July 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump met the presidents of five African nations -- Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon -- in what the White House describes as a push to deepen trade, including precious medals.
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
July 9 (UPI) -- Legendary cyclist Greg Lemond on Wednesday became the first cyclist and 10th athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing over alleged Title IX violations after California refused to comply with a federal order banning transgender student-athletes in women's sports.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.

Follow Us