Trending
U.S. News
July 10, 2025 / 11:30 PM

Dozens hospitalized during a mass overdose event in Baltimore

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Baltimore police and fire personnel respond to a mass casualty incident near the intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Police Department/X
Baltimore police and fire personnel respond to a mass casualty incident near the intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Police Department/X

July 10 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people were hospitalized Thursday morning following a mass overdose event in Baltimore, officials and authorities said.

The fire department responded to a report of an overdose at around 9:20 a.m. EDT in the area of Pennsylvania and North avenues in West Baltimore, but when they arrived they were approached by residents who directed them to additional people found unconscious, fire chief James Wallace told reporters during a press conference.

When Wallace spoke there were only 15 known victims, five of whom were considered in critical condition, and he said he expected that number to increase. As of Thursday night, there were 25 overdose patients had been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

"This is a level-one mass casualty event," Wallace said.

Related

Col. Kevin James, Baltimore Police deputy commissioner of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, said: "We're treating this as an active crime scene."

The drug involved is under investigation but the Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition has suggested the overdose was caused by a "bad batch," urging residents to "test your substances," "acquire from your regular source" and "don't use alone and have Narcan easily accessible if you are using alone."

The Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore City Health Department were among the agencies that responded to the incident.

"The site remains an active emergency response scene. BPD continues to investigate the scene and surrounding neighborhoods, focusing on the source of the overdose event," the mayor's office said in a statement.

The Baltimore City State's General Ivan Bates said he is willing to assist local law enforcement.

"Today's mass overdose event at Penn and North serves as a powerful reminder of our city's ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic," he said in a statement.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 727,000 people in the United died from an opioid overdose between 1999 and 2022.

There were roughly 82,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2022, and 83,140 in 2023, the CDC said. But opioid overdose deaths experienced a dramatic drop last year to 54,743.

In Baltimore, opioid overdose deaths experienced a high of 1,006 in 2021 and dropped to 895 in 2022 before going back up to 952 in 2023. Last year, there were 698 opioid overdose related deaths in the city, according to state data.

Latest Headlines

Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal agents clash with demonstrators at California cannabis farm
July 10 (UPI) -- Federal agents clashed with demonstrators during an immigration enforcement operation in an agricultural area of southern California on Thursday.
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Study: Communities imperiled by declining numbers of journalists
July 10 (UPI) -- The non-profit Rebuild Local News and journalism aggregator Muck Rack says about a third of all U.S. counties do not have full-time journalists.
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Left alone in car, Texas toddler dies
July 10 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy has died after his mother left him in the car, convinced that she had dropped him off at daycare, the San Antonio Police Department said.
Social media influencer nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Social media influencer nominated as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia
July 10 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Nick Adams is President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
July 10 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each established record highs, while the Dow made significant gains on Thursday following the potential 50% tariffs on copper and Brazilian imports.
Rhode Island man charged with threats to kill President Donald Trump, others
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rhode Island man charged with threats to kill President Donald Trump, others
July 10 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man has been arrested for threatening to kill President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, officials have announced.
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
July 10 (UPI) -- Outlook email users found themselves without access for several hours Wednesday and Thursday when the service went down.
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump says 50% copper tariffs set to begin on Aug. 1
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump says he will put a 50% tariff on copper imports before noting the value of the versatile metal.
Rubio meets with Russian foreign minister to push Ukraine-war talks
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rubio meets with Russian foreign minister to push Ukraine-war talks
July 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia Thursday at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The two discussed the Russia-Ukraine war.
Texas Hill Country recovery, cleanup teams to face brutal July weather conditions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas Hill Country recovery, cleanup teams to face brutal July weather conditions
Blistering sun and July heat and humidity will provide challenges for recovery and cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the Guadalupe River flood disaster, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
Supreme Court rejects Florida's immigration law appeal
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
27 workers rescued from collapsed Los Angeles tunnel
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
Outlook outage affects users worldwide, appears nearly resolved
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs
S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs

Follow Us