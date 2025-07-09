Trending
July 9, 2025 / 12:30 PM

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announces she will step down

By Lisa Hornung
Linda Yaccarino, chief executive officer of X Corp., during a signing ceremony for Take It Down Act in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 19, 2025. She announced today that she would step down from her role at X. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
Linda Yaccarino, chief executive officer of X Corp., during a signing ceremony for Take It Down Act in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 19, 2025. She announced today that she would step down from her role at X. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced she's stepping down after "two incredible years" at the helm of the social media company.

Yacccarino did not explain her decision to step down, but the announcement comes one day after the X chatbot Grok went on an anti-Semitic tirade. The bot referenced Adolf Hitler in reference to the flooding in Texas.

"When [Elon Musk] and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company," she said in the announcement. "I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App."

Yaccarino was hired in June 2023, soon after Musk bought the site.

Before she took the reins at X, Yaccarino was at NBC Universal for more than 10 years. She led national and local advertising. She also helped start the streaming service Peacock. Before NBC, she was at Turner for more than two decades. She did not announce her future plans.

She looked back on her accomplishments at X.

"We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users - especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence," she said. "This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with [xAI]."

xAI is the internal organization that created and runs Grok.

She ended her announcement touting the team.

"I'll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I'll see you on X."

Musk replied and thanked Yaccarino for her contributions.

