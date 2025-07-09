Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2025 / 7:44 PM

Central Texas flood casualties rise to 118 killed, 172 missing

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
An aerial view shows the extent of Guadalupe River flooding near Kerrville, Texas, on Saturday. The death toll has risen to 118, with 172 missing. Photo via U.S. Coast Guard/UPI
An aerial view shows the extent of Guadalupe River flooding near Kerrville, Texas, on Saturday. The death toll has risen to 118, with 172 missing. Photo via U.S. Coast Guard/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state lawmakers to convene a special session on Monday as the death toll rose to 118, with 172 missing, following the July 5 flooding.

Kerr County has the most fatalities and missing with 94 dead and 161 missing, the Austin American-Stateman reported.

Travis County has the next-highest number of flood casualties with seven killed and 10 missing, and Kendall County has eight reported fatalities with none missing.

Other counties with flood casualties are Burnet, with five dead and one missing; Williamson, with three dead and one missing; and Tom Green, with one fatality and none missing.

Related

The special session ordered by Abbot is scheduled to start at noon CDT on Monday and includes giving attention to flood warning systems, emergency communications and relief funding for Hill Country flood victims and affected communities in central Texas.

"There is more work to be done, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country," Abbott said in a news release on Wednesday.

"We must ensure better preparation for such events in the future," he added.

Abbott wants state lawmakers to improve early warning systems, emergency communications and flood-response infrastructure in flood-prone areas in Texas.

The governor also said he wants state lawmakers to enact measures that provide relief funding for local costs for responding to and recovering from the flooding events, including local match funding for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

Texas lawmakers also are tasked with enacting legislation to evaluate and streamline rules and regulations the make natural disaster preparedness and recovery more efficient.

Latest Headlines

Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Moran, an acclaimed pianist, composer, educator, bandleader and recording artist, he has left his position as jazz artistic director at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
July 9 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Georgia girl was charged in the February murders of her mother and stepfather in Carroll County.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
July 9 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday met with a bipartisan group of senators and the Defense Department while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., works to end funding for Israel.
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
July 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump met the presidents of five African nations -- Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon -- in what the White House describes as a push to deepen trade, including precious medals.
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
July 9 (UPI) -- Legendary cyclist Greg Lemond on Wednesday became the first cyclist and 10th athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing over alleged Title IX violations after California refused to comply with a federal order banning transgender student-athletes in women's sports.
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
July 9 (UPI) -- The doll is complete with accessories that children with diabetes are likely to have. It includes a glucose monitor, an insulin pump and more.
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Wednesday it has designated more than 20 entities as complicit in the facilitation of selling Iranian oil, which funds a paramilitary force considered a foreign terrorist organization.
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
July 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco-based Perplexity on Wednesday made its new artificial intelligence-powered Comet web browser available to its highest-paying Perplexity Max subscribers and some others.
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
July 9 (UPI) -- Republican members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee balk at the refusal. Democrats say Congress should focus on the health of the people.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173

Follow Us