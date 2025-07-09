Central Texas flood casualties rise to 118 killed, 172 missing

July 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state lawmakers to convene a special session on Monday as the death toll rose to 118, with 172 missing, following the July 5 flooding.

Kerr County has the most fatalities and missing with 94 dead and 161 missing, the Austin American-Stateman reported.

Travis County has the next-highest number of flood casualties with seven killed and 10 missing, and Kendall County has eight reported fatalities with none missing.

Other counties with flood casualties are Burnet, with five dead and one missing; Williamson, with three dead and one missing; and Tom Green, with one fatality and none missing.

The special session ordered by Abbot is scheduled to start at noon CDT on Monday and includes giving attention to flood warning systems, emergency communications and relief funding for Hill Country flood victims and affected communities in central Texas.

"There is more work to be done, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country," Abbott said in a news release on Wednesday.

"We must ensure better preparation for such events in the future," he added.

Abbott wants state lawmakers to improve early warning systems, emergency communications and flood-response infrastructure in flood-prone areas in Texas.

The governor also said he wants state lawmakers to enact measures that provide relief funding for local costs for responding to and recovering from the flooding events, including local match funding for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

Texas lawmakers also are tasked with enacting legislation to evaluate and streamline rules and regulations the make natural disaster preparedness and recovery more efficient.