July 9, 2025 / 10:32 AM

3 dead in New Mexico 'unprecedented floodwaters'

By Lisa Hornung
The Rio Ruidoso in Ruidoso, N.M., rose to 20 feet yesterday, causing catastrohic flooding. Three people have been confirmed dead. Photo courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation
July 9 (UPI) -- Three people have died in a flash flood in New Mexico, including two children, city officials announced.

The floods happened Tuesday afternoon in the village Ruidoso, N.M., of 7,600 people, which is situated in the Sierra Blanca mountain range.

The city hasn't named the victims, but said they were a 40- to 50-year-old man, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. It wasn't clear if the three were related.

The river swept the victims downstream in the "unprecedented floodwaters," the city said in a statement. The Rio Ruidoso rose to 20 feet, which is five feet above the previous record.

"Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy," Mayor Lynn Crawford said in a statement. "The entire Village of Ruidoso extends our deepest sympathy and compassion to these grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. We are united in our sorrow and our commitment to supporting one another as we face this devastating loss together."

Land in the area was already a burn scar from last year's South Fork and Salt fires when the monsoon hit. The emergency crews did 50-60 swift-water rescues.

Crawford, on a radio interview, said there were reports of mudslides and gas leaks from damaged homes, NBC News reported. While it is monsoon season in the area, Crawford said these rains were the worst he'd ever seen. He said that before the rains, the river was so small, "you could have jumped across it."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration request in the hope of getting federal response teams to the area.

"Ruidoso endured devastating wildfires and flooding last summer, and now catastrophic flooding is hitting this resilient community again," she said. "This crisis demands immediate action. ... We're encouraged that additional federal resources are already on the way. New Mexico is mobilizing every resource we have, but Ruidoso needs federal support to recover from this disaster. We've watched Texas receive the federal resources they desperately needed, and Ruidoso deserves that same urgent response."

Searches and rescues are still happening, and investigations continue. Displaced residents are staying at the city's Ruidoso Community Center on Sudderth Drive. Counseling services are available through the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line at 1-855-662-7474.

The city was scheduled to host a press briefing at 10 a.m. MDT today.

