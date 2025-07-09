Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2025 / 2:13 PM

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Rep. James Comer (pictured in Washington, D.C., in 2024) expressed his displeasure Wednesday after former President Joe Biden's doctor refused to testify. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Rep. James Comer (pictured in Washington, D.C., in 2024) expressed his displeasure Wednesday after former President Joe Biden's doctor refused to testify. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Regarding President Joe Biden's health, his doctor refused to testify Wednesday during a deposition with a House committee.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor cited doctor-patient privilege and the Fifth Amendment, his lawyer said in a statement.

"Earlier today, Dr. Kevin O'Connor asserted the physician-patient privilege, as well as his right under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in declining to answer questions from the staff of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform regarding his service as Physician to the President during the Biden Administration," O'Connor's legal counsel said.

Last month the chair of the committee, James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed O'Connor. This was part of the group's investigation into the mental acuity of Biden while he was in office. They also want to know if he was aware of documents that were signed with his "autopen" signature.

Related

Comer expressed his displeasure.

"It's clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden's cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician and family business associate, refused to answer any questions and chose to hide behind the Fifth Amendment," Comer said in a statement. "The American people demand transparency, but Dr. O'Connor would rather conceal the truth. (He) took the Fifth when asked if he was told to lie about President Biden's health and whether he was fit to be President of the United States."

Comer said the committee won't quit the investigation.

"Congress must assess legislative solutions to prevent such a coverup from happening again," he said. "We will continue to interview more Biden White House aides to get the answers Americans deserve."

Comer also threatened retaliation: "If Biden's inner circle fails to comply with our subpoenas, we will initiate contempt of Congress," he wrote on X Monday.

In a statement, ranking committee member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said Comer and the GOP investigation was wasteful.

"The only person's health that Republicans care about is Joe Biden's -- even as 17 million Americans lose access to affordable healthcare thanks to their big budget betrayal," Garcia said. "Oversight Republicans could be working to lower costs for American families and conducting oversight of President (Donald) Trump's corruption, but instead are obsessed with the past. Democrats will continue to look forward and build a more effective and efficient government for the American people."

O'Connor's refusal is similar to the more than 30 witnesses who refused to testify after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capital.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Wednesday it has designated more than 20 entities as complicit in the facilitation of selling Iranian oil, which funds a paramilitary force considered a foreign terrorist organization.
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
July 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco-based Perplexity on Wednesday made its new artificial intelligence-powered Comet web browser available to its highest-paying Perplexity Max subscribers and some others.
Nvidia becomes first company to ever surpass $4 trillion market cap
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nvidia becomes first company to ever surpass $4 trillion market cap
July 9 (UPI) -- The Nvidia technology company now stands alone at the top of the worth list as on Wednesday it became the first publicly traded company to reach $4 trillion in market value.
X CEO Linda Yaccarino announces she will step down
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
X CEO Linda Yaccarino announces she will step down
July 9 (UPI) -- She announced her resignation on X. Yaccarino has worked there for two years that she called "incredible."
DHS subpoenas Harvard to force it to turn over student data
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DHS subpoenas Harvard to force it to turn over student data
July 9 (UPI) -- The ongoing fued btween the Ivy League instituion is escalating to the courts. Harvard said it will comply with "all lawful requests."
3 dead in New Mexico 'unprecedented floodwaters'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 dead in New Mexico 'unprecedented floodwaters'
July 9 (UPI) -- Victims of the flood have not been identified. The governor is working on getting federal recoures to help.
Mayor: Philadelphia city workers' strike ends with 14% salary increase
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mayor: Philadelphia city workers' strike ends with 14% salary increase
July 9 (UPI) -- The city workers' strike in Philadelphia is set to end after the city and the union reached a tentative agreement, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced early Wednesday morning.
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
July 8 (UPI) -- Flash flooding hit a New Mexico town devastated by wildfires last year, washing away at least one home and causing gas leaks, city officials said Tuesday.
Los Angeles joins lawsuit against Trump administration's ICE raids
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Los Angeles joins lawsuit against Trump administration's ICE raids
July 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday that the city will join a lawsuit against the Trump administration intended to stop federal immigration raids.
NOAA still confident in weather forecasting after Pentagon program ends
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NOAA still confident in weather forecasting after Pentagon program ends
July 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense's announcement that it would end a weather-data sharing program surprised some climate watchdogs but forecasters assure it does not heighten risks.

Trending Stories

Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule

Follow Us