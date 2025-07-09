July 9 (UPI) -- Regarding President Joe Biden's health, his doctor refused to testify Wednesday during a deposition with a House committee.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor cited doctor-patient privilege and the Fifth Amendment, his lawyer said in a statement.

"Earlier today, Dr. Kevin O'Connor asserted the physician-patient privilege, as well as his right under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in declining to answer questions from the staff of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform regarding his service as Physician to the President during the Biden Administration," O'Connor's legal counsel said.

Last month the chair of the committee, James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed O'Connor. This was part of the group's investigation into the mental acuity of Biden while he was in office. They also want to know if he was aware of documents that were signed with his "autopen" signature.

Comer expressed his displeasure.

"It's clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden's cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician and family business associate, refused to answer any questions and chose to hide behind the Fifth Amendment," Comer said in a statement. "The American people demand transparency, but Dr. O'Connor would rather conceal the truth. (He) took the Fifth when asked if he was told to lie about President Biden's health and whether he was fit to be President of the United States."

Comer said the committee won't quit the investigation.

"Congress must assess legislative solutions to prevent such a coverup from happening again," he said. "We will continue to interview more Biden White House aides to get the answers Americans deserve."

Comer also threatened retaliation: "If Biden's inner circle fails to comply with our subpoenas, we will initiate contempt of Congress," he wrote on X Monday.

In a statement, ranking committee member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said Comer and the GOP investigation was wasteful.

"The only person's health that Republicans care about is Joe Biden's -- even as 17 million Americans lose access to affordable healthcare thanks to their big budget betrayal," Garcia said. "Oversight Republicans could be working to lower costs for American families and conducting oversight of President (Donald) Trump's corruption, but instead are obsessed with the past. Democrats will continue to look forward and build a more effective and efficient government for the American people."

O'Connor's refusal is similar to the more than 30 witnesses who refused to testify after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capital.