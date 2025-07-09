Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2025 / 11:39 AM

DHS subpoenas Harvard to force it to turn over student data

By Lisa Hornung
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem pictured May 19. DHS announced today that it has sent subpoenas to Harvard University to force it to hand over information about its students. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 2 | Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem pictured May 19. DHS announced today that it has sent subpoenas to Harvard University to force it to hand over information about its students. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent administrative subpoenas to Harvard University demanding that it turn over data on its Student Visitor and Exchange Program.

"We tried to do things the easy way with Harvard. Now, through their refusal to cooperate, we have to do things the hard way," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a press release announcing the subpoenas. "Harvard, like other universities, has allowed foreign students to abuse their visa privileges and advocate for violence and terrorism on campus. If Harvard won't defend the interests of its students, then we will."

In a statement to The Hill on Wednesday, Harvard said it plans to follow all "lawful requests" but dismissed the subpoenas as "unwarranted."

In May, Noem said in a letter to the school, "As a result of your refusal to comply with multiple requests to provide the Department of Homeland Security pertinent information while perpetuating an unsafe campus environment that is hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies, and employs racist 'diversity, equity and inclusion' policies, you have lost this privilege."

Noem announced in April that the government would cancel two grants to the school worth more than $2.7 million. She said the school was "unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars."

Wednesday's release said the university's refusal to comply means "these subpoenas are the only option left for the Department."

"Other universities and academic institutions that are asked to submit similar information should take note of Harvard's actions, and the repercussions, when considering whether or not to comply with similar requests," DHS warned.

