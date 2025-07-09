Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2025 / 8:21 AM

Los Angeles joins lawsuit against Trump administration's ICE raids

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The city of Los Angeles joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration's ICE raids in the city. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The city of Los Angeles joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration's ICE raids in the city. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday that the city will join a lawsuit against the Trump administration intended to stop federal immigration raids.

"Los Angeles is united in our rejection of the Trump Administration's trampling of our Constitution," she posted to social media Tuesday. "We are taking this administration to court to stop the raids terrorizing our communities and violating our rights."

"Enough is enough," she added.

The announcement came a day after Bass confronted armed federal agents and the National Guard Monday as they marched through MacArthur Park in Los Angeles's Westlake neighborhood.

Related

Both the city and county of Los Angeles, along with the cities of Culver City, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pasadena, Pico Rivera, Santa Monica and West Hollywood plan to join a suit filed by the ACLU of Southern California on behalf of a number of individuals and immigration advocacy groups.

"The federal government has concentrated thousands of armed immigration agents, many of whom lack visible identification, and military troops in our communities, conducting unconstitutional raids, roundups and anonymous detentions, sowing fear and chaos among our residents," said Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto Tuesday in a press release.

"Today's motion to intervene shows we will not stand by and allow these raids to continue or to become the standard operating procedure in our communities," he added.

The suit alleges that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has unconstitutionally arrested and detained people with the purpose to meet arrest quotas set by the Trump administration.

"Since June 6, marauding, masked goons have descended upon Los Angeles, terrorizing our brown communities and tearing up the Constitution in the process," said ACLU Foundation of Southern California senior staff attorney Mohammad Tajsar, in a statement released last week.

The DHS put out a press release in June intended to debunk several accusations made against it in regard to the actions of its agents.

"Any claims individuals have been 'targeted' by law enforcement because of their skin color are disgusting and categorically false," it said.

The ACLU alleged DHS and ICE agents have captured individuals and brought them to the basement of a federal building in Los Angeles informally known as "B-18," which has no showers, beds or medical facilities. The space is allegedly designed to hold those seized in order to either release or process them. The detained may also be held for preparation to be sent to a different, long-term detention facility.

The lawsuit follows the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles by President Donald Trump last month to respond to protests against immigration raids.

"My number one job is to protect Angelenos and keep them safe," Bass posted to X after declaring her city is joining the ACLU lawsuit. "I never thought we'd have to keep ourselves safe from the federal government conducting military-style operations for photo-ops."

"But that is where we are because of the Trump Administration," she concluded.

Latest Headlines

Mayor: Philadelphia city workers' strike ends with 14% salary increase
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Mayor: Philadelphia city workers' strike ends with 14% salary increase
July 9 (UPI) -- The city workers' strike in Philadelphia is set to end after the city and the union reached a tentative agreement, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced early Wednesday morning.
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
July 8 (UPI) -- Flash flooding hit a New Mexico town devastated by wildfires last year, washing away at least one home and causing gas leaks, city officials said Tuesday.
NOAA still confident in weather forecasting after Pentagon program ends
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NOAA still confident in weather forecasting after Pentagon program ends
July 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense's announcement that it would end a weather-data sharing program surprised some climate watchdogs but forecasters assure it does not heighten risks.
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
July 9 (UPI) -- Just days before federal government was to enforce the so-called click-to-cancel rule, an appeals court struck it down, finding the Federal Trade Commission had failed to follow procedural requirements under the law.
Nebraska sues GM, OnStar over selling driver data without consent
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nebraska sues GM, OnStar over selling driver data without consent
July 9 (UPI) -- Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against General Motors and OnStar, accusing the automaker and its subsidiary company of selling the driving data of Nebraskans, without the drivers' consent.
Trump admin. moves to block farmland purchases by Chinese
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump admin. moves to block farmland purchases by Chinese
July 8 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has announced it will work to limit Chinese nationals and nationals from other so-called adversarial countries from purchasing U.S. farmland.
Chinese hacker arrested, charged with stealing U.S. COVID-19 research
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chinese hacker arrested, charged with stealing U.S. COVID-19 research
July 8 (UPI) -- Italian authorities arrested a Chinese national accused by the United States of working at the direction of Beijing to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from U.S. universities, immunologists and virologists.
Philadelphia blue-collar union, city resume talks as trash piles up
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Philadelphia blue-collar union, city resume talks as trash piles up
July 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia officials and members of the city's union representing blue-collar workers resumed negotiations Tuesday as residents grew increasingly frustrated with garbage piling up on the streets.
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
July 8 (UPI) -- The number of people known to be missing in Central Texas flooding last week has risen dramatically to 173 people, Governor Greg Abbott revealed Tuesday.
Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
July 8 (UPI) -- An unknown party has used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and contact several government and foreign officials, the State Department announced.

Trending Stories

Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.

Follow Us