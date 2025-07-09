Los Angeles joins lawsuit against Trump administration's ICE raids

July 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday that the city will join a lawsuit against the Trump administration intended to stop federal immigration raids.

"Los Angeles is united in our rejection of the Trump Administration's trampling of our Constitution," she posted to social media Tuesday. "We are taking this administration to court to stop the raids terrorizing our communities and violating our rights."

"Enough is enough," she added.

The announcement came a day after Bass confronted armed federal agents and the National Guard Monday as they marched through MacArthur Park in Los Angeles's Westlake neighborhood.

Both the city and county of Los Angeles, along with the cities of Culver City, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pasadena, Pico Rivera, Santa Monica and West Hollywood plan to join a suit filed by the ACLU of Southern California on behalf of a number of individuals and immigration advocacy groups.

"The federal government has concentrated thousands of armed immigration agents, many of whom lack visible identification, and military troops in our communities, conducting unconstitutional raids, roundups and anonymous detentions, sowing fear and chaos among our residents," said Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto Tuesday in a press release.

"Today's motion to intervene shows we will not stand by and allow these raids to continue or to become the standard operating procedure in our communities," he added.

The suit alleges that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has unconstitutionally arrested and detained people with the purpose to meet arrest quotas set by the Trump administration.

"Since June 6, marauding, masked goons have descended upon Los Angeles, terrorizing our brown communities and tearing up the Constitution in the process," said ACLU Foundation of Southern California senior staff attorney Mohammad Tajsar, in a statement released last week.

The DHS put out a press release in June intended to debunk several accusations made against it in regard to the actions of its agents.

"Any claims individuals have been 'targeted' by law enforcement because of their skin color are disgusting and categorically false," it said.

The ACLU alleged DHS and ICE agents have captured individuals and brought them to the basement of a federal building in Los Angeles informally known as "B-18," which has no showers, beds or medical facilities. The space is allegedly designed to hold those seized in order to either release or process them. The detained may also be held for preparation to be sent to a different, long-term detention facility.

The lawsuit follows the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles by President Donald Trump last month to respond to protests against immigration raids.

"My number one job is to protect Angelenos and keep them safe," Bass posted to X after declaring her city is joining the ACLU lawsuit. "I never thought we'd have to keep ourselves safe from the federal government conducting military-style operations for photo-ops."

"But that is where we are because of the Trump Administration," she concluded.