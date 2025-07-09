Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet

July 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco-based Perplexity on Wednesday made its new artificial intelligence-powered Comet web browser available to its highest-paying Perplexity Max subscribers and a few others.

Perplexity officials call the browser a "direct line to the world's knowledge" on any topic and in any language.

"We built Comet to let the Internet do what it has been begging to do -- to amplify our intelligence," Perplexity officials said in an unattributed blog post on Wednesday, as reported by CNBC.

"We will continue to launch new features and functionality for Comet, improve experiences based on your feedback and focus relentlessly ... on building accurate and trustworthy AI that fuels human curiosity," Perplexity said.

The browser's AI-powered search engine is already installed and set as the default search engine that places the AI-generated search result summaries "front and center," TechCrunch reported.

Search results are "compressed, cited and made clear" to make them understandable, while ensuring the originating sources are credited with providing the information, according to Perplexity.

The Comet browser's rollout will continue through the summer months and includes a select group of invited users who joined a waitlist to receive it in addition to the Perplexity Max subscribers.

The AI-powered browser's launch comes as Gallup says AI use for work purposes nearly doubled over the past two years.

Some 40% of workers who were recently surveyed by Gallup said they occasionally use AI while at work, which is up from 21% two years ago.

Those who frequently use AI rose from 11% to 19% since Gallup began tracking AI use among workers in 2023.

Those who use AI daily also doubled, from 4% to 8% over the same period.