A new Barbie doll is designed to showcase her Type 1 diabetes, with accessories such as a glucose monitor, an insulin pump and more. Photo courtesy Mattel

July 9 (UPI) -- Barbie dolls have come a long way from the ultra-thin and super-blonde original doll. Now, in an effort to make the doll more reflective of the girls who enjoy them, Mattel has launched a Barbie with Type 1 diabetes.

"Introducing a Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls. "Barbie helps shape children's early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love."

To ensure that Barbie with Type 1 diabetes is truly representative of the community, Mattel partnered with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF).

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little or no insulin, leading to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and or long-term complications.

Barbie worked closely with Breakthrough T1D to ensure the authenticity of the doll. Her attributes include:

Continuous glucose monitor: The doll wears a CGM on her arm to help manage her Type 1 diabetes. CGMs are small, wearable devices that continuously measure a person's blood-sugar levels. To keep her CGM in place, she uses heart-shaped medical tape and she uses a phone that displays a CGM app to help track her blood sugar levels.

The doll wears a CGM on her arm to help manage her Type 1 diabetes. CGMs are small, wearable devices that continuously measure a person's blood-sugar levels. To keep her CGM in place, she uses heart-shaped medical tape and she uses a phone that displays a CGM app to help track her blood sugar levels. Insulin pump: Barbie has an insulin pump that allows for automated insulin dosing as needed, attached to her waist.

Barbie has an insulin pump that allows for automated insulin dosing as needed, attached to her waist. Blue polka dot outfit: The doll wears a stylish polka dot top and matching skirt with ruffles. The color blue and circle print are nods to the global symbols that represent diabetes awareness.

The doll wears a stylish polka dot top and matching skirt with ruffles. The color blue and circle print are nods to the global symbols that represent diabetes awareness. Purse: She has a pastel blue purse, perfect for her to carry essentials, such as Type 1 diabetes supplies or snacks.

"We were thrilled when Barbie approached us to collaborate on the development of the Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes," said Aaron J. Kowalski, CEO of Breakthrough T1D. "I have lived with T1D since I was 13, and my brother since he was 3, so this partnership is deeply personal -- it means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families. It's an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with Type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering."

In continued partnership with Breakthrough T1D, Barbie donated dolls to the Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children's Congress in Washington, D.C.

Barbie continues to include many dolls modeled after prominent people or celebrate diversity. In April, Barbie released a Le Bron James look-alike as a "Kenbassador," and last year it released the Barbie movie on HBO Max with an American Sign Language version. In 2024, Barbie released an athletic version, and in 2023, it released a doll modeled after Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller as part of its "Inspiring Women" dolls.