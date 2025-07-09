Trending
July 9, 2025 / 12:47 AM

Trump admin. moves to block farmland purchases by Chinese

By Darryl Coote
Agriculture Brooke Rollins, seen here in May with President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday a plan to limit and claw back ownership of U.S. farmland by Chinese nationals. File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
Agriculture Brooke Rollins, seen here in May with President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday a plan to limit and claw back ownership of U.S. farmland by Chinese nationals. File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI

July 8 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has announced it will work to limit Chinese nationals and nationals from other so-called adversarial countries from purchasing U.S. farmland, saying their ownership of U.S. crops poses a national security risk.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a seven-point National Farm Security Action Plan on Tuesday aimed at protecting U.S. farmland and food from becoming owned by foreign governments and entities, specifically the People's Republic of China.

During a press conference in Washington, D.C., with the Trump administration's leading law enforcement and military officials, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said U.S. farmland was under threat from "criminals," "political adversaries" and "hostile regimes" seeking to use it as a weapon against the American people.

"American agriculture is not just about feeding our families but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland, stealing our research and creating dangerous vulnerabilities in the very systems that sustain us," she said.

According to the plan, the USDA will seek state and congressional lawmakers to pass legislation and the president to institute executive action to end the direct and indirect purchase or control of U.S. farmland by nationals from countries of concern or other foreign adversaries.

Rollins explained that they are also working to "claw back" land already purchased by Chinese nationals and nationals from other foreign adversarial countries.

She said they have already canceled seven active agreements with entities in foreign countries of concern and that she signed a memo Tuesday to immediately remove 70 citizens from those countries who have contracts or research arrangements with the USDA. She added that another 550 entities were in the process of being removed.

The announcement comes amid deepening competition between the United States and China and concern over Chinese nationals potentially working in the United States to further the objectives of Beijing, whether that be through stealing technology or recruiting potential assets.

According to a USDA Farm Service Agency report for 2023, Chinese, Iranian, North Korean and Russian investment in U.S. agricultural land accounts for less than 1% of foreign-held agricultural property across the country, with Chinese investors owning 277,336 acres as of the end of that year.

Also participating in the press conference were Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, emphasizing the national security attention the Trump administration intends to place on U.S. ownership of U.S. cropland.

Hegseth, as the head of the Pentagon, said he wants to know who is buying farmland in the United States near his bases, calling that "common sense."

"We would be asleep at the wheel if we were not fully a party to an effort like this, to ensure that our nation had the food supply it needs," he said.

Chinese hacker arrested, charged with stealing U.S. COVID-19 research
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chinese hacker arrested, charged with stealing U.S. COVID-19 research
July 8 (UPI) -- Italian authorities arrested a Chinese national accused by the United States of working at the direction of Beijing to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from U.S. universities, immunologists and virologists.
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
July 8 (UPI) -- Flash flooding hit a New Mexico town devastated by wildfires last year, washing away at least one home and causing gas leaks, city officials said Tuesday.
Philadelphia blue-collar union, city resume talks as trash piles up
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Philadelphia blue-collar union, city resume talks as trash piles up
July 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia officials and members of the city's union representing blue-collar workers resumed negotiations Tuesday as residents grew increasingly frustrated with garbage piling up on the streets.
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
July 8 (UPI) -- The number of people known to be missing in Central Texas flooding last week has risen dramatically to 173 people, Governor Greg Abbott revealed Tuesday.
Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
July 8 (UPI) -- An unknown party has used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and contact several government and foreign officials, the State Department announced.
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with plans to downsize the federal workforce through layoffs, overturning lower courts' decisions to halt the reductions at 21 agencies.
U.S. sanctions North Korean hacker for crimes benefitting Kim Jong Un's arms programs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. sanctions North Korean hacker for crimes benefitting Kim Jong Un's arms programs
July 8 (UPI) -- The federal government has sanctioned alleged North Korean hacker Song Kum Hyok for illegal activities related to his participation in the Andariel hacking group.
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
July 8 (UPI) -- Birds of a feather flock together, and now 20 parrots do so at a Texas zoo after U.S. border agents intercepted the undocumented birds from someone attempting to enter the United States.
Netanyahu discusses peace with U.S. lawmakers in D.C.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Netanyahu discusses peace with U.S. lawmakers in D.C.
July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauds "opportunities for peace" after meeting with Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday.
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
July 8 (UPI) -- Bhagavan "Doc" Antle of "Tiger King" is going to federal prison for crimes related to trafficking exotic animals after being sentenced Tuesday in Charleston, S.C.

