Trending
U.S. News
July 8, 2025 / 11:28 PM / Updated at 8:28 AM

Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding

By Danielle Haynes
Share with X
Flooding in Ruidoso, N.M., on Tuesday caused damage to this bridge on State Hwy. 48. Photo courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation
Flooding in Ruidoso, N.M., on Tuesday caused damage to this bridge on State Hwy. 48. Photo courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation

July 8 (UPI) -- Flash flooding hit a New Mexico town devastated by wildfires last year, washing away at least one home and causing gas leaks, city officials said Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the region around Ruidoso, N.M., on Tuesday after rain inundated the area. The NWS said the Rio Ruidoso crested at a record 20.24 feet.

"A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO!" the NWS said on X. "A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!"

Lincoln County Fire Services said it conducted multiple rescue operations in response to the flooding, KOB-TV in Albuquerque, N.M., reported.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said that in addition to homes swept away by the floodwaters, there were mudslides and gas leaks. Multiple bridges were also underwater, he said according to NBC News.

In an announcement on KRUI-Radio, Crawford said three people were missing. Multiple people were hospitalized.

Ruidoso experienced a fast-moving wildfire in June 2024 that burned more than 15,000 acres and some 1,400 structures. Areas downhill from recent burn scars are susceptible to flash flooding because the scorched earth doesn't absorb the rainwater as fast.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles joins lawsuit against Trump administration's ICE raids
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Los Angeles joins lawsuit against Trump administration's ICE raids
July 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday that the city will join a lawsuit against the Trump administration intended to stop federal immigration raids.
NOAA still confident in weather forecasting after Pentagon program ends
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NOAA still confident in weather forecasting after Pentagon program ends
July 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense's announcement that it would end a weather-data sharing program surprised some climate watchdogs but forecasters assure it does not heighten risks.
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
July 9 (UPI) -- Just days before federal government was to enforce the so-called click-to-cancel rule, an appeals court struck it down, finding the Federal Trade Commission had failed to follow procedural requirements under the law.
Nebraska sues GM, OnStar over selling driver data without consent
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nebraska sues GM, OnStar over selling driver data without consent
July 9 (UPI) -- Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against General Motors and OnStar, accusing the automaker and its subsidiary company of selling the driving data of Nebraskans, without the drivers' consent.
Trump admin. moves to block farmland purchases by Chinese
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump admin. moves to block farmland purchases by Chinese
July 8 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has announced it will work to limit Chinese nationals and nationals from other so-called adversarial countries from purchasing U.S. farmland.
Chinese hacker arrested, charged with stealing U.S. COVID-19 research
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chinese hacker arrested, charged with stealing U.S. COVID-19 research
July 8 (UPI) -- Italian authorities arrested a Chinese national accused by the United States of working at the direction of Beijing to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from U.S. universities, immunologists and virologists.
Philadelphia blue-collar union, city resume talks as trash piles up
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Philadelphia blue-collar union, city resume talks as trash piles up
July 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia officials and members of the city's union representing blue-collar workers resumed negotiations Tuesday as residents grew increasingly frustrated with garbage piling up on the streets.
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
July 8 (UPI) -- The number of people known to be missing in Central Texas flooding last week has risen dramatically to 173 people, Governor Greg Abbott revealed Tuesday.
Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
July 8 (UPI) -- An unknown party has used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and contact several government and foreign officials, the State Department announced.
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with plans to downsize the federal workforce through layoffs, overturning lower courts' decisions to halt the reductions at 21 agencies.

Trending Stories

Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking

Follow Us