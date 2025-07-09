Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2025 / 12:31 PM

Nvidia becomes first company to ever surpass $4 trillion market cap

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A board on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Options Markets displays Nvidia trading on Wall Street in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A board on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Options Markets displays Nvidia trading on Wall Street in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- The Nvidia technology company now stands alone at the top of the worth list as on Wednesday it became the first publicly traded company to reach $4 trillion in market value.

Its stock went up 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a record single trading day high that pushed it over the $4 trillion line. It's had a sensational 2025 so far, growing approximately 20% due in part to its key role in the AI boom.

Apple had entered the year at around $3.9 trillion, which at that point made it the world's most valuable company, but it took a hit during the chaotic tariff rollout of President Donald Trump.

Nvidia and Microsoft have both ebbed and surged in value so far this year, trading places as the most valuable company on Earth, but as of Wednesday Nvidia has found itself in the highest weight class of all time.

Related

It first found fortune for its graphics processing units, a big hit in the PC gaming world, and now it can brag of new AI models intended to power autonomous vehicles and robots, and this comes at an extremely opportune time as its chips power the data centers that companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft need to keep their AI models and cloud services humming.

Nvidia created $44.1 billion in revenue for the quarter that ended in April, 69% up from the same period from the year before.

The future for Nvidia certainly bodes well as AI investments are expected to keep swelling upwards, as market research by the International Data Corporation portends global spending on AI infrastructure will pass $200 billion by 2028.

In an interview with CNBC Wednesday, Goldman Sachs Asset Management co-head of public tech investing Brook Dane reacted to Nvidia's ascent to a $4T market cap by saying, "We're at the early stages of the biggest tech transformation we've seen in decades."

That concept was echoed by a June research note from the Loop Capital investment firm, which speculates that Nvidia could hit a $6 trillion market cap by 2028.

Latest Headlines

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announces she will step down
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
X CEO Linda Yaccarino announces she will step down
July 9 (UPI) -- She announced her resignation on X. Yaccarino has worked there for two years that she called "incredible."
DHS subpoenas Harvard to force it to turn over student data
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DHS subpoenas Harvard to force it to turn over student data
July 9 (UPI) -- The ongoing fued btween the Ivy League instituion is escalating to the courts. Harvard said it will comply with "all lawful requests."
3 dead in New Mexico 'unprecedented floodwaters'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 dead in New Mexico 'unprecedented floodwaters'
July 9 (UPI) -- Victims of the flood have not been identified. The governor is working on getting federal recoures to help.
Mayor: Philadelphia city workers' strike ends with 14% salary increase
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mayor: Philadelphia city workers' strike ends with 14% salary increase
July 9 (UPI) -- The city workers' strike in Philadelphia is set to end after the city and the union reached a tentative agreement, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced early Wednesday morning.
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
July 8 (UPI) -- Flash flooding hit a New Mexico town devastated by wildfires last year, washing away at least one home and causing gas leaks, city officials said Tuesday.
Los Angeles joins lawsuit against Trump administration's ICE raids
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Los Angeles joins lawsuit against Trump administration's ICE raids
July 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday that the city will join a lawsuit against the Trump administration intended to stop federal immigration raids.
NOAA still confident in weather forecasting after Pentagon program ends
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NOAA still confident in weather forecasting after Pentagon program ends
July 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense's announcement that it would end a weather-data sharing program surprised some climate watchdogs but forecasters assure it does not heighten risks.
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
July 9 (UPI) -- Just days before federal government was to enforce the so-called click-to-cancel rule, an appeals court struck it down, finding the Federal Trade Commission had failed to follow procedural requirements under the law.
Nebraska sues GM, OnStar over selling driver data without consent
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nebraska sues GM, OnStar over selling driver data without consent
July 9 (UPI) -- Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against General Motors and OnStar, accusing the automaker and its subsidiary company of selling the driving data of Nebraskans, without the drivers' consent.
Trump admin. moves to block farmland purchases by Chinese
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump admin. moves to block farmland purchases by Chinese
July 8 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has announced it will work to limit Chinese nationals and nationals from other so-called adversarial countries from purchasing U.S. farmland.

Trending Stories

Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule

Follow Us