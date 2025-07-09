Nvidia becomes first company to ever surpass $4 trillion market cap

July 9 (UPI) -- The Nvidia technology company now stands alone at the top of the worth list as on Wednesday it became the first publicly traded company to reach $4 trillion in market value.

Its stock went up 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a record single trading day high that pushed it over the $4 trillion line. It's had a sensational 2025 so far, growing approximately 20% due in part to its key role in the AI boom.

Apple had entered the year at around $3.9 trillion, which at that point made it the world's most valuable company, but it took a hit during the chaotic tariff rollout of President Donald Trump.

Nvidia and Microsoft have both ebbed and surged in value so far this year, trading places as the most valuable company on Earth, but as of Wednesday Nvidia has found itself in the highest weight class of all time.

It first found fortune for its graphics processing units, a big hit in the PC gaming world, and now it can brag of new AI models intended to power autonomous vehicles and robots, and this comes at an extremely opportune time as its chips power the data centers that companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft need to keep their AI models and cloud services humming.

Nvidia created $44.1 billion in revenue for the quarter that ended in April, 69% up from the same period from the year before.

The future for Nvidia certainly bodes well as AI investments are expected to keep swelling upwards, as market research by the International Data Corporation portends global spending on AI infrastructure will pass $200 billion by 2028.

In an interview with CNBC Wednesday, Goldman Sachs Asset Management co-head of public tech investing Brook Dane reacted to Nvidia's ascent to a $4T market cap by saying, "We're at the early stages of the biggest tech transformation we've seen in decades."

That concept was echoed by a June research note from the Loop Capital investment firm, which speculates that Nvidia could hit a $6 trillion market cap by 2028.