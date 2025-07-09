Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2025 / 6:38 PM

17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad

By Chris Benson
Share with X

July 9 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Georgia girl was charged in the February murders of her mother and stepfather in Georgia.

According to investigators, Sarah Grace Patrick was the initial 911 caller and now official suspect in the shooting deaths of James, 45, and Kristin Block, 41, at their home on Carrollton Tyus Road in Carrollton, a Georgia city and county seat of Carroll County. The town has less than 30,000 inhabitants and is roughly 45 miles west of Atlanta near the Alabama border.

"We feel confident that she is responsible for their murders," Carroll County spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said Tuesday, adding that Patrick "turned herself in because we notified her that we had warrants for her arrest."

The couple's daughter, who was 5 at the time, found the bodies in their bedroom.

Related

Hulsey said "a relentless investigation began" from the very moment the 911 call by the troubled teenager was received by emergency personnel.

On Tuesday, Carroll County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kim Hope said the investigation was still open and more arrests could come.

"A little girl who was in the home, to me, she is probably the saddest victim in all of this," Hulsey added.

Investigators said they worked behind the scenes for months.

A press statement on Facebook cited "mountains of physical and digital evidence" and "countless interviews" as what led to the charges.

"We collaborated with agencies such as the FBI, the GBI crime lab, and private forensic laboratories," Hulsey told news media.

Meanwhile, the motive behind the killings was still not clear.

"We don't know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents," the county spokeswoman said. "We are still working with her diligently, our investigators have been speaking with her."

Patrick is reportedly being held on bail.

"Kristin was bubbly and fun, and she loved hugs. She never met a stranger," Tasha Meza, a member in Carrollton's Catalyst Church, where parishioners called the Brock family selfless and kind-hearted, told Fox5 Atlanta on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old has been charged with two murder counts and two counts of aggravated assault related to the murders.

Latest Headlines

Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Moran, an acclaimed pianist, composer, educator, bandleader and recording artist, he has left his position as jazz artistic director at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
Central Texas flood casualties rise to 118 killed, 172 missing
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Central Texas flood casualties rise to 118 killed, 172 missing
July 9 (UPI) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered state lawmakers to convene a special session on Monday as the death toll rose to 118, with 172 missing, following the July 5 flooding.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
July 9 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday met with a bipartisan group of senators and the Defense Department while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., works to end funding for Israel.
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
July 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump met the presidents of five African nations -- Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon -- in what the White House describes as a push to deepen trade, including precious medals.
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
July 9 (UPI) -- Legendary cyclist Greg Lemond on Wednesday became the first cyclist and 10th athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing over alleged Title IX violations after California refused to comply with a federal order banning transgender student-athletes in women's sports.
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
July 9 (UPI) -- The doll is complete with accessories that children with diabetes are likely to have. It includes a glucose monitor, an insulin pump and more.
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Wednesday it has designated more than 20 entities as complicit in the facilitation of selling Iranian oil, which funds a paramilitary force considered a foreign terrorist organization.
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
July 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco-based Perplexity on Wednesday made its new artificial intelligence-powered Comet web browser available to its highest-paying Perplexity Max subscribers and some others.
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
July 9 (UPI) -- Republican members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee balk at the refusal. Democrats say Congress should focus on the health of the people.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173

Follow Us