17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad

July 9 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Georgia girl was charged in the February murders of her mother and stepfather in Georgia.

According to investigators, Sarah Grace Patrick was the initial 911 caller and now official suspect in the shooting deaths of James, 45, and Kristin Block, 41, at their home on Carrollton Tyus Road in Carrollton, a Georgia city and county seat of Carroll County. The town has less than 30,000 inhabitants and is roughly 45 miles west of Atlanta near the Alabama border.

"We feel confident that she is responsible for their murders," Carroll County spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said Tuesday, adding that Patrick "turned herself in because we notified her that we had warrants for her arrest."

The couple's daughter, who was 5 at the time, found the bodies in their bedroom.

Hulsey said "a relentless investigation began" from the very moment the 911 call by the troubled teenager was received by emergency personnel.

On Tuesday, Carroll County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kim Hope said the investigation was still open and more arrests could come.

"A little girl who was in the home, to me, she is probably the saddest victim in all of this," Hulsey added.

Investigators said they worked behind the scenes for months.

A press statement on Facebook cited "mountains of physical and digital evidence" and "countless interviews" as what led to the charges.

"We collaborated with agencies such as the FBI, the GBI crime lab, and private forensic laboratories," Hulsey told news media.

Meanwhile, the motive behind the killings was still not clear.

"We don't know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents," the county spokeswoman said. "We are still working with her diligently, our investigators have been speaking with her."

Patrick is reportedly being held on bail.

"Kristin was bubbly and fun, and she loved hugs. She never met a stranger," Tasha Meza, a member in Carrollton's Catalyst Church, where parishioners called the Brock family selfless and kind-hearted, told Fox5 Atlanta on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old has been charged with two murder counts and two counts of aggravated assault related to the murders.