Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2025 / 11:22 PM

DOJ subpoenas more than 20 gender-affirming care doctors, clinics

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it was subpoenaing more than 20 doctors and clinics that perform gender-affirming care for minors as the Trump administration ramps up its attacks against this marginalized group of Americans. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it was subpoenaing more than 20 doctors and clinics that perform gender-affirming care for minors as the Trump administration ramps up its attacks against this marginalized group of Americans. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday announced that it had sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics performing gender-affirming care for minors, as the Trump administration ramps up its attacks on this marginalized community.

No information about the doctors and clinics subpoenaed was provided by the Justice Department, though it suggested the subpoenas were part of investigations into "healthcare fraud, false statements and more."

"Medical professionals and organizations that mutilate children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

On June 18, the Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law restricting access to gender-affirming care for minors.

Related

The subpoenas come despite every major American medical association supporting gender-affirming care for both adults and youth, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Gender-affirming care includes a range of therapies, from psychological, behavioral and medical interventions, with surgeries for minors being exceedingly rare. According to a recent Harvard study, cisgender minors and adults were far more likely to undergo analogous gender-affirming surgeries than their transgender counterparts.

Despite the support of the medical community and the evidence, conservatives, Republicans and the Trump administration have continued to target this community with legislation affecting their medical care and rights.

The subpoenas were announced the same day that the Federal Trade Commission hosted a day-long workshop titled "The Dangers of Gender-Affirming Care for Minors," during which Melissa Holyoak, an FTC commissioner, said that while they cannot make policy decisions limiting gender-affirming care, they can target the medical practice for deceptive statements.

"The FTC has previously enforced -- and will continue to enforce -- against deceptive representations made by medical practitioners, including claims in connection with treatments for transgender children," she said, according to a copy of her remarks.

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Justice sued California over alleged Title IX violations concerning transgender athletes competing in women's and girls' sports.

The Democratic-led state has refused to comply with the Trump administration's ban on transgender women and girls competing in sports that align with their gender identity.

Since returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders targeting transgender Americans, including one directing the federal government to recognize only two sexes determined at "conception," another restricting gender-affirming care for youth and a third banning transgender Americans from the military.

Latest Headlines

Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy named interim NASA administrator
July 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to also serve as interim NASA administrator.
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Central Texas flood death toll at least 120 with hundreds missing
July 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered state legislators to convene a special session on Monday as the death toll rose to at least 120 people and 172 reported missing in Fourth of July flooding in the Hill Country.
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director
July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Moran, an acclaimed pianist, composer, educator, bandleader and recording artist, he has left his position as jazz artistic director at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
July 9 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Georgia girl was charged in the February murders of her mother and stepfather in Carroll County.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
July 9 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday met with a bipartisan group of senators and the Defense Department while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., works to end funding for Israel.
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
July 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump met the presidents of five African nations -- Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon -- in what the White House describes as a push to deepen trade, including precious medals.
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
July 9 (UPI) -- Legendary cyclist Greg Lemond on Wednesday became the first cyclist and 10th athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing over alleged Title IX violations after California refused to comply with a federal order banning transgender student-athletes in women's sports.
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
July 9 (UPI) -- The doll is complete with accessories that children with diabetes are likely to have. It includes a glucose monitor, an insulin pump and more.
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Wednesday it has designated more than 20 entities as complicit in the facilitation of selling Iranian oil, which funds a paramilitary force considered a foreign terrorist organization.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.

Follow Us