Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2025 / 7:58 PM

Jason Moran resigns as Kennedy Center jazz artistic director

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Jazz musician Jason Moran and his wife, Alicia Hall Moran arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 3, 2022. File photo by Ron Sachs/UPI
Jazz musician Jason Moran and his wife, Alicia Hall Moran arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 3, 2022. File photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Moran, an acclaimed pianist, composer, educator, bandleader and recording artist, said he has left his position as jazz artistic director at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The center, which receives federal funds, has undergone dramatic changes since Donald Trump became president again and he installed himself as chairman. He ousted arts center President Deborah Rutter and Board Chairman David Rubenstein, and replaced board members appointed by former President Biden.

A number of artists have been replaced or have voluntarily quit, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, who canceled a run of his Broadway hit, Hamilton, next year.

The Kennedy Center declined to comment to NPR.

Related

Moran, who accepted the position in 2011, one year after his predecessor, Billy Taylor, died, didn't mention any disagreements with Trump or others in a post on Tuesday on Instagram.

Moran, 50, described "14 years of inviting thousands of artists to share their work with audiences." And he was grateful "to an incredible staff that ushered artists from the negotiation to the after party."

In his role, he developed programming and curated artists for one of the largest jazz programs in the United States.

He hosted performances and education programs that included the National Endowment for the Arts' "NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert" and Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead, a residency for emerging artists of which Moran is an alum.

Moran, who scored the films Selma and 13th, tours the world as a performer. In 2010, he was awarded the MacArthur Fellowship.

"Thank you to the composers, comedians, choreographers, performance artists, skateboarders, filmmakers, authors, illustrators, dancers, photographers, sculptors, scientists, crews and on and on," he wrote. "These young ones are beautifying the stage. And with that, I bowed on Juneteenth."

Moran, who was born in Houston, began studying the piano at age 6, according to information posted on the Kennedy Center website. He attended Houston's High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and then Manhattan School of Music in New York City.

At the college, he attended a class by saxophonist Sonny Rollins.

"My first day on the job at The Kennedy Center was when Sonny Rollins was receiving his Kennedy Center Honor," Moran wrote,

The center, which includes a 2,465-seat Concert Hall, the 2,347-seat Opera House, the 1,161-seat Eisenhower Theater and the 320-seat Family Theater, made its public debut on Sept. 8, 1971.

Trump attended the opening night of Les Miserables on June 11.

During his first term, Trump didn't attend a performance there, including the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony after several performers honored at the annual gala spoke out against him.

Latest Headlines

Central Texas flood casualties rise to 118 killed, 172 missing
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Central Texas flood casualties rise to 118 killed, 172 missing
July 9 (UPI) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered state lawmakers to convene a special session on Monday as the death toll rose to 118, with 172 missing, following the July 5 flooding.
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
17-year-old Georgia girl charged in February's shooting death of mom, stepdad
July 9 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Georgia girl was charged in the February murders of her mother and stepfather in Carroll County.
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Netanyahu talks Mideast matters with U.S. senators, defense officials in D.C.
July 9 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday met with a bipartisan group of senators and the Defense Department while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., works to end funding for Israel.
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump meets presidents of 5 African nations in bid to boost trade
July 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump met the presidents of five African nations -- Senegal, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon -- in what the White House describes as a push to deepen trade, including precious medals.
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Greg Lemond is first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal
July 9 (UPI) -- Legendary cyclist Greg Lemond on Wednesday became the first cyclist and 10th athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing over alleged Title IX violations after California refused to comply with a federal order banning transgender student-athletes in women's sports.
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
July 9 (UPI) -- The doll is complete with accessories that children with diabetes are likely to have. It includes a glucose monitor, an insulin pump and more.
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Wednesday it has designated more than 20 entities as complicit in the facilitation of selling Iranian oil, which funds a paramilitary force considered a foreign terrorist organization.
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
July 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco-based Perplexity on Wednesday made its new artificial intelligence-powered Comet web browser available to its highest-paying Perplexity Max subscribers and some others.
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
July 9 (UPI) -- Republican members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee balk at the refusal. Democrats say Congress should focus on the health of the people.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
5 killed, 39 injured as Russia launches 700 drones, missiles in Ukraine
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173

Follow Us