Trending
U.S. News
July 9, 2025 / 4:59 PM

DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Participants enjoy San Francisco's Pride Parade this past month. The civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against California's Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation, which oversees the Golden State's high school sports. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Participants enjoy San Francisco's Pride Parade this past month. The civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against California's Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation, which oversees the Golden State's high school sports. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration sued California on Wednesday over alleged Title IX violations on transgender athletes after state officials refused to comply with a federal order banning trans student athletes in women's sports.

It is something that Trump officials say is "unfair" and a "reckless endangerment."

The U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division sued the state's Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which oversees the Golden State's high school sports. The suit claims California exhibited a pattern of "illegal sex discrimination against female student athletes."

"Title IX was enacted over half a century ago to protect women and girls from discrimination," said Assistant U.S. Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon.

Related

DOJ filed its 24-page suit in part to enforce the 1972 federal Title IX regulation that prohibits discrimination based on sex in any educational program or activity that gets federal money.

Fewer than 10 out of more than 5 million of California's K-12 students were considered to be transgender and participating in school athletics, according to the governor's office.

Dhillion said Trump's DOJ will not tolerate policies that, the president believes, "deprive girls of their hard-earned athletic trophies and ignore their safety on the field and in private spaces," adding in opinion that including trans students in turn means biological female student-athletes "sacrifice their rights to compete for scholarships, opportunities and awards on the altar of woke gender ideology."

California ignored President Donald Trump's skillfully worded executive order in February that dictated U.S. policy oppose "male competitive participation in women's sports." It added that permitting transgender student athletes in female sports was, allegedly, now in violation of the Title X protection of equal opportunity in athletics.

Len Garfinkel, general counsel for California's Department of Education, notified the White House on Monday it "respectfully disagrees" the state violated the rights of girls under Title IX, but it would ignore Trump's directive, according to The New York Times.

California granted trans student athletes the right to participate in sports aligning with their gender identity after a 2013 law signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, a four-term Democrat, legally clarified the issue.

According to federal officials, the state department of education sits over CIF and governs California's interscholastic athletic policies. The California Interscholastic Federation manages 1.8 million students and its over 750,000 students in athletics in grades nine through 12.

DOJ officials cited Wednesday's filed complaint that referenced how California's current allocation of federal funds directed to the state's education department this fiscal year alone rounded out to over $44 billion. They added more than $3 billion of that sits "available" for state officials earmarked for discretionary or other spending.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi pointed to past comments by Gov. Gavin Newsom, in which the rumored presidential candidate admitted on a right-wing podcast its "deeply unfair" to conceptualize teammates of competing biological characteristics.

Bondi countered it's not only "deeply unfair," but offered her personal belief that it's "also illegal under federal law," adding the department "will continue its fight to protect equal opportunities for women and girls in sports."

On Wednesday, Sacramento said California's Department of Education and its CIF is already in compliance with existing laws.

"NO COURT HAS ADOPTED THE INTERPRETATION OF TITLE IX ADVANCED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, AND NEITHER the Governor, nor THEY, get to wave a magic wand and override it -- unlike Donald Trump, California follows the law," Elana Ross, a spokesperson for Newson, told The Hill.

Latest Headlines

Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Barbie releases new doll with Type 1 diabetes for more inclusion
July 9 (UPI) -- The doll is complete with accessories that children with diabetes are likely to have. It includes a glucose monitor, an insulin pump and more.
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions more than 20 entities for helping sell Iranian oil
July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Wednesday it has designated more than 20 entities as complicit in the facilitation of selling Iranian oil, which funds a paramilitary force considered a foreign terrorist organization.
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Perplexity launches AI-powered web browser called Comet
July 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco-based Perplexity on Wednesday made its new artificial intelligence-powered Comet web browser available to its highest-paying Perplexity Max subscribers and some others.
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
July 9 (UPI) -- Republican members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee balk at the refusal. Democrats say Congress should focus on the health of the people.
Nvidia becomes first company to ever surpass $4 trillion market cap
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nvidia becomes first company to ever surpass $4 trillion market cap
July 9 (UPI) -- The Nvidia technology company now stands alone at the top of the worth list as on Wednesday it became the first publicly traded company to reach $4 trillion in market value.
X CEO Linda Yaccarino announces she will step down
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
X CEO Linda Yaccarino announces she will step down
July 9 (UPI) -- She announced her resignation on X. Yaccarino has worked there for two years that she called "incredible."
DHS subpoenas Harvard to force it to turn over student data
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DHS subpoenas Harvard to force it to turn over student data
July 9 (UPI) -- The ongoing fued btween the Ivy League instituion is escalating to the courts. Harvard said it will comply with "all lawful requests."
3 dead in New Mexico 'unprecedented floodwaters'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
3 dead in New Mexico 'unprecedented floodwaters'
July 9 (UPI) -- Victims of the flood have not been identified. The governor is working on getting federal recoures to help.
Mayor: Philadelphia city workers' strike ends with 14% salary increase
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mayor: Philadelphia city workers' strike ends with 14% salary increase
July 9 (UPI) -- The city workers' strike in Philadelphia is set to end after the city and the union reached a tentative agreement, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced early Wednesday morning.
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
July 8 (UPI) -- Flash flooding hit a New Mexico town devastated by wildfires last year, washing away at least one home and causing gas leaks, city officials said Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Biden doctor refuses to talk to House panel about ex-president's health
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
Appeals court strikes down 'click-to-cancel' rule
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking

Follow Us