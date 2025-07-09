DOJ sues California over Title IX on transgender student athletes

July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration sued California on Wednesday over alleged Title IX violations on transgender athletes after state officials refused to comply with a federal order banning trans student athletes in women's sports.

It is something that Trump officials say is "unfair" and a "reckless endangerment."

The U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division sued the state's Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which oversees the Golden State's high school sports. The suit claims California exhibited a pattern of "illegal sex discrimination against female student athletes."

"Title IX was enacted over half a century ago to protect women and girls from discrimination," said Assistant U.S. Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon.

DOJ filed its 24-page suit in part to enforce the 1972 federal Title IX regulation that prohibits discrimination based on sex in any educational program or activity that gets federal money.

Fewer than 10 out of more than 5 million of California's K-12 students were considered to be transgender and participating in school athletics, according to the governor's office.

Dhillion said Trump's DOJ will not tolerate policies that, the president believes, "deprive girls of their hard-earned athletic trophies and ignore their safety on the field and in private spaces," adding in opinion that including trans students in turn means biological female student-athletes "sacrifice their rights to compete for scholarships, opportunities and awards on the altar of woke gender ideology."

California ignored President Donald Trump's skillfully worded executive order in February that dictated U.S. policy oppose "male competitive participation in women's sports." It added that permitting transgender student athletes in female sports was, allegedly, now in violation of the Title X protection of equal opportunity in athletics.

Len Garfinkel, general counsel for California's Department of Education, notified the White House on Monday it "respectfully disagrees" the state violated the rights of girls under Title IX, but it would ignore Trump's directive, according to The New York Times.

California granted trans student athletes the right to participate in sports aligning with their gender identity after a 2013 law signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, a four-term Democrat, legally clarified the issue.

According to federal officials, the state department of education sits over CIF and governs California's interscholastic athletic policies. The California Interscholastic Federation manages 1.8 million students and its over 750,000 students in athletics in grades nine through 12.

DOJ officials cited Wednesday's filed complaint that referenced how California's current allocation of federal funds directed to the state's education department this fiscal year alone rounded out to over $44 billion. They added more than $3 billion of that sits "available" for state officials earmarked for discretionary or other spending.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi pointed to past comments by Gov. Gavin Newsom, in which the rumored presidential candidate admitted on a right-wing podcast its "deeply unfair" to conceptualize teammates of competing biological characteristics.

Bondi countered it's not only "deeply unfair," but offered her personal belief that it's "also illegal under federal law," adding the department "will continue its fight to protect equal opportunities for women and girls in sports."

On Wednesday, Sacramento said California's Department of Education and its CIF is already in compliance with existing laws.

"NO COURT HAS ADOPTED THE INTERPRETATION OF TITLE IX ADVANCED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, AND NEITHER the Governor, nor THEY, get to wave a magic wand and override it -- unlike Donald Trump, California follows the law," Elana Ross, a spokesperson for Newson, told The Hill.