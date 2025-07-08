Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner appointed to lead Hershey

July 8 (UPI) -- The Hershey Company announced Tuesday that Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner will become the chocolatemaker's new leader.

Tanner will take on the roles of president and CEO on Aug. 18, replacing Michele Buck, who announced her plans to step down at the beginning of the year, the company said in a press release.

Tanner has led PepsiCo for more than 30 years, where he served as the Chief Executive Officer, also held several other leadership positions at PepsiCo.

"Kirk is a proven, high-impact leader in the food and beverage industry with a great combination of customer and consumer passion, commercial acumen and operational scale," said Mary Kay Haben, director and chair of Hershey's CEO search committee. "His deep experience in snacks, beverages, M&A and innovation-combined with public company CEO and board roles-makes him well suited to lead Hershey into the future."

"We also want to thank Michele for her exceptional leadership and the industry-leading performance delivered across her tenure. Michele architected and championed Hershey's Leading Snacking Powerhouse vision, guiding the company through multiple phases of transformational growth. The impact of her courageous leadership, evolution of portfolio and capabilities, and authentic connection to people leave a legacy and a roadmap that positions Hershey well for the future," Haben added.

Buck will continue to work with Tanner to ensure his transition is successful.

Ken Cook, Wendy's current CFO, will become the interim CEO starting July 18, as Wendy's board searches for its permanent replacement.