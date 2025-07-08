Trending
U.S. News
July 8, 2025 / 10:44 AM

Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner appointed to lead Hershey

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner has been appointed to replace Michele Buck, to lead Hershey starting on August 18 on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner has been appointed to replace Michele Buck, to lead Hershey starting on August 18 on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- The Hershey Company announced Tuesday that Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner will become the chocolatemaker's new leader.

Tanner will take on the roles of president and CEO on Aug. 18, replacing Michele Buck, who announced her plans to step down at the beginning of the year, the company said in a press release.

Tanner has led PepsiCo for more than 30 years, where he served as the Chief Executive Officer, also held several other leadership positions at PepsiCo.

"Kirk is a proven, high-impact leader in the food and beverage industry with a great combination of customer and consumer passion, commercial acumen and operational scale," said Mary Kay Haben, director and chair of Hershey's CEO search committee. "His deep experience in snacks, beverages, M&A and innovation-combined with public company CEO and board roles-makes him well suited to lead Hershey into the future."

"We also want to thank Michele for her exceptional leadership and the industry-leading performance delivered across her tenure. Michele architected and championed Hershey's Leading Snacking Powerhouse vision, guiding the company through multiple phases of transformational growth. The impact of her courageous leadership, evolution of portfolio and capabilities, and authentic connection to people leave a legacy and a roadmap that positions Hershey well for the future," Haben added.

Buck will continue to work with Tanner to ensure his transition is successful.

Ken Cook, Wendy's current CFO, will become the interim CEO starting July 18, as Wendy's board searches for its permanent replacement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

TSA to draw down shoe removal during requirement at some airports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
TSA to draw down shoe removal during requirement at some airports
July 8 (UPI) -- The Transportation Safety Administration will soon let passengers keep their shoes while they go through security checkpoints at select airports.
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
July 8 (UPI) -- Trump administration told a federal court it planned to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia for a second time if he is freed from a prison in Nashville where he being held in pre-trial custody.
Biden's former doctor asks to delay Congressional testimony
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden's former doctor asks to delay Congressional testimony
July 8 (UPI) -- Kevin O'Connor, who served as Biden's physician during his presidency has asked to postpone his upcoming deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.
U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine after halting deliveries
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine after halting deliveries
July 7 (UPI) -- The United States will send additional weaponry to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced late Monday, hours after President Donald Trump said they "have to" provide Ukraine with more defensive capabilities.
Bass condemns Trump's troop deployment to LA park as 'un-American'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bass condemns Trump's troop deployment to LA park as 'un-American'
July 8 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has criticized the federal government as "un-American" over its deployment of U.S. troops to MacArthur Park as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.
Judge halts Planned Parenthood 'defund provision' in Trump's bill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge halts Planned Parenthood 'defund provision' in Trump's bill
July 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge awarded Planned Parenthood a win over the Trump administration, halting a provision in President Donald Trump's massive tax cuts bill to prevent patients from using Medicaid at its healthcare facilities.
10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
July 8 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors in Texas have charged 10 people with attempted murder following what they called an "ambush" of law enforcement late Friday outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
July 7 (UPI) -- The United States has ended federal protections shielding thousands of migrants from Nicaragua and Honduras from deportation, angering immigration and civil rights advocacy groups.
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
July 7 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a peace deal with Hamas during their dinner meeting at the White House . They also spoke about the situation in Iran.
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
July 7 (UPI) -- The death toll from historic flooding in Texas' Hill Country rose to 104 Monday as Camp Mystic girls summer camp confirmed 27 campers and counselors died. Several other people remain missing.

Trending Stories

10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Brazil, Peru show biggest gaps in student outcomes in Latin America, report says
Brazil, Peru show biggest gaps in student outcomes in Latin America, report says
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
10 dead, dozens arrested in more anti-government protests in Kenya
10 dead, dozens arrested in more anti-government protests in Kenya

Follow Us