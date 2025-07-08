July 8 (UPI) -- At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Trump said Ukraine will get more defensive armaments to continue defending against Russian forces, and the federal government might take over control of Washington, D.C.

The Department of Defense's freeze last week on defensive arms is lifted, President Donald Trump said during the morning meeting attended by press.

"We want to put defensive weapons [in Ukraine] because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is not ... treating human beings right," Trump told media on Tuesday.

"He's killing too many people, so we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine."

Trump also said his administration is considering taking control of Washington, D.C., amid ongoing crime there, but he is trying to work with Mayor Muriel Bowser to address issues in the nation's capital, The Washington Post reported.

"We've had a good relationship with the mayor, and we are testing to see if it works," Trump said during his Cabinet meeting.

Trump also told the Cabinet participants that he will discuss Gaza while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday night.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is negotiating a proposed 60-day cease-fire in Gaza that might include the release of 10 living and nine dead hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons.

