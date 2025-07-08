Trending
July 8, 2025 / 3:52 PM

Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.

By Mike Heuer
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) listens while President Donald Trump confirms the United States will send defensive arms to Ukraine to assist with its ongoing war against Russia during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting at the White House. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
1 of 6 | Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) listens while President Donald Trump confirms the United States will send defensive arms to Ukraine to assist with its ongoing war against Russia during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting at the White House. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Trump said Ukraine will get more defensive armaments to continue defending against Russian forces, and the federal government might take over control of Washington, D.C.

The Department of Defense's freeze last week on defensive arms is lifted, President Donald Trump said during the morning meeting attended by press.

"We want to put defensive weapons [in Ukraine] because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is not ... treating human beings right," Trump told media on Tuesday.

"He's killing too many people, so we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine."

Trump also said his administration is considering taking control of Washington, D.C., amid ongoing crime there, but he is trying to work with Mayor Muriel Bowser to address issues in the nation's capital, The Washington Post reported.

"We've had a good relationship with the mayor, and we are testing to see if it works," Trump said during his Cabinet meeting.

Trump also told the Cabinet participants that he will discuss Gaza while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday night.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is negotiating a proposed 60-day cease-fire in Gaza that might include the release of 10 living and nine dead hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks before a meeting with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

