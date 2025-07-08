Trending
U.S. News
July 8, 2025 / 6:13 PM

Netanyahu discusses peace with U.S. lawmakers in D.C.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson accompanied the Israeli leader.

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
After meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., at the Capitol on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) said the Middle East has seen "remarkable change" following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
1 of 3 | After meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., at the Capitol on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) said the Middle East has seen "remarkable change" following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded "opportunities for peace" with Iran and in Gaza after meeting with Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday.

Netanyahu and Vance met earlier Tuesday at Blair House, and the prime minister afterward met with Johnson, who is a Republican from Louisiana.

The prime minister was accompanied by Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanagbi, Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman.

Johnson said he and Netanyahu discussed the United States' support for Israel's security, its war with Iran and a proposed cease-fire agreement in Gaza.

"America and Israel's strong stand in the 12-day war dealt a devastating blow to the greatest enemy of peace in the region, leaving the Iranian regime weaker than at any point in decades," Johnson said afterward in a statement.

"We are hopeful that this marks the dawn of a new chapter of peace in the Middle East," Johnson added.

Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump on Monday night and has another meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

After meeting with Johnson, the prime minister said the U.S. aerial strike on three Iranian nuclear facilities "has made a remarkable change in the Middle East."

"There are opportunities for peace that we intend to realize," Netanyahu said, adding that work still needs to be done to end the war in Gaza.

He is scheduled to meet with Senate members on Wednesday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
July 8 (UPI) -- Birds of a feather flock together, and now 20 parrots do so at a Texas zoo after U.S. border agents intercepted the undocumented birds from someone attempting to enter the United States.
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
July 8 (UPI) -- Bhagavan "Doc" Antle of "Tiger King" is going to federal prison for crimes related to trafficking exotic animals after being sentenced Tuesday in Charleston, S.C.
Judge orders mental evaluation in appeal for Laken Riley's convicted killer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge orders mental evaluation in appeal for Laken Riley's convicted killer
July 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ordered a mental evaluation for Jose Ibarra, the man convicted in the 2024 murder of 22-year-old university student Laken Riley.
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
July 8 (UPI) -- Ukraine will get more defensive armaments to continue defending against Russian forces, and the federal government might take over control of Washington, D.C.
Interior Department changes rules to allow oil, gas leases to 'comingle' output
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Interior Department changes rules to allow oil, gas leases to 'comingle' output
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department is taking steps to make it easier for oil and gas companies to "commingle" multiple U.S. onshore drilling lease applications.
S&P, Nasdaq rise as Dow drops after Trump sets tariff start date
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq rise as Dow drops after Trump sets tariff start date
July 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 has outpaced the Dow Jones Industrial Average despite President Trump's rejection of exceptions to the Aug. 1 date he set to launch his latest tariffs. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has had a day in the green.
IRS to allow churches to endorse political candidates
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
IRS to allow churches to endorse political candidates
July 8 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service says it will now disregard a tax code proviso that would remove the tax-exempt status from a house of worship that endorses political candidates.
Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner appointed to lead Hershey
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner appointed to lead Hershey
July 8 (UPI) -- Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner has been appointed to replace Michele Buck, to lead Hershey starting on August 18 on Tuesday.
TSA to draw down shoe removal during requirement at some airports
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
TSA to draw down shoe removal during requirement at some airports
July 8 (UPI) -- The Transportation Safety Administration will soon let passengers keep their shoes while they go through security checkpoints at select airports.
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
July 8 (UPI) -- Trump administration told a federal court it planned to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia for a second time if he is freed from a prison in Nashville where he being held in pre-trial custody.

Trending Stories

10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial

Follow Us