Trending
U.S. News
July 8, 2025 / 8:25 PM

Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
An unknown party has used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio in several messages sent to governmental officials and others on the Signal app, the State Department announced on Thursday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
An unknown party has used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio in several messages sent to governmental officials and others on the Signal app, the State Department announced on Thursday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- An unknown party has used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and contact several government and foreign officials, the State Department announced.

The State Department on Thursday alerted all diplomatic and consular posts that a Signal account using the display name [email protected] was created in mid-June, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

"The individual contacted at least five non-department individuals, including three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor and a U.S. member of Congress," the State Department said in the alert, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

"The actor left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals and in one instance sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal."

Related

Other State Department personnel also were impersonated in the fraudulent email, according to the State Department.

Impersonating a federal worker or officer with the intent to deceive or to gain something is a federal crime.

Such acts do not require extensive knowledge and often succeed due to government officials many times being careless about online security, Hany Farid, a University of California-Berkeley professor in digital forensics, told The Washington Post.

"This is precisely why you shouldn't use Signal or other insecure channels for official government use," Farid said.

As little as 15 seconds of audio is enough to enable AI to impersonate a particular individual and make it say whatever is desired to obtain the intended result, Farid added.

The FBI declined to comment on the Rubio impersonation but May warned U.S. officials that "malicious actors" are using AI to impersonate senior U.S. officials as part of an ongoing "malicious text and voice-messaging campaign," The Washington Post reported.

Signal is the same encrypted app that resulted in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others accidentally included a journalist in a group discussion of plans to strike Houthi targets in Yemen in March.

A second Signal chat included two members of Hegseth's family.

Latest Headlines

Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
July 8 (UPI) -- The number of people known to be missing in Central Texas flooding last week has risen dramatically to 173 people, Governor Greg Abbott revealed Tuesday.
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with plans to downsize the federal workforce through layoffs, overturning lower courts' decisions to halt the reductions at 21 agencies.
U.S. sanctions North Korean hacker for crimes benefitting Kim Jong Un's arms programs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions North Korean hacker for crimes benefitting Kim Jong Un's arms programs
July 8 (UPI) -- The federal government has sanctioned alleged North Korean hacker Song Kum Hyok for illegal activities related to his participation in the Andariel hacking group.
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
July 8 (UPI) -- Birds of a feather flock together, and now 20 parrots do so at a Texas zoo after U.S. border agents intercepted the undocumented birds from someone attempting to enter the United States.
Netanyahu discusses peace with U.S. lawmakers in D.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Netanyahu discusses peace with U.S. lawmakers in D.C.
July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauds "opportunities for peace" after meeting with Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday.
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
July 8 (UPI) -- Bhagavan "Doc" Antle of "Tiger King" is going to federal prison for crimes related to trafficking exotic animals after being sentenced Tuesday in Charleston, S.C.
Judge orders mental evaluation in appeal for Laken Riley's convicted killer
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders mental evaluation in appeal for Laken Riley's convicted killer
July 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ordered a mental evaluation for Jose Ibarra, the man convicted in the 2024 murder of 22-year-old university student Laken Riley.
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
July 8 (UPI) -- Ukraine will get more defensive armaments to continue defending against Russian forces, and the federal government might take over control of Washington, D.C.
Interior Department changes rules to allow oil, gas leases to 'comingle' output
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Interior Department changes rules to allow oil, gas leases to 'comingle' output
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department is taking steps to make it easier for oil and gas companies to "commingle" multiple U.S. onshore drilling lease applications.
S&P, Nasdaq rise as Dow drops after Trump sets tariff start date
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq rise as Dow drops after Trump sets tariff start date
July 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 has outpaced the Dow Jones Industrial Average despite President Trump's rejection of exceptions to the Aug. 1 date he set to launch his latest tariffs. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has had a day in the green.

Trending Stories

10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony

Follow Us