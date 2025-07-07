Trending
U.S. News
July 7, 2025 / 11:32 PM / Updated at 5:59 AM

U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine after halting deliveries

By Darryl Coote
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Pete Hegseth, U.S. secretary of defense, seen during a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not pictured, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 7, 2025. During the meeting, Trump said they have to send Ukraine weapons to defend itself against Russia. After the dinner, the Pentagon announced additional U.S. weapons would be sent to Ukraine. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Pete Hegseth, U.S. secretary of defense, seen during a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not pictured, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 7, 2025. During the meeting, Trump said they have to send Ukraine weapons to defend itself against Russia. After the dinner, the Pentagon announced additional U.S. weapons would be sent to Ukraine. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The United States will send additional weaponry to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced late Monday, hours after President Donald Trump said they "have to" provide Ukraine with more defensive capabilities.

The Pentagon said that at Trump's direction, the Department of Defense is sending "additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so it can defend itself, "while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops."

"Our framework for POTUS to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect and is integral to our America First defense priorities," it said.

The Department of Defense did not reveal the details of the planned defensive aid to Ukraine that came after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly ordered weapons deliveries to Kyiv to halt, citing concerns over the U.S. military stockpile.

The statement came hours after Trump told reporters during a dinner at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Ukraine was in need of weapons.

"We're going to send more weapons. We have to," Trump said.

"They have to be able to defend themselves. They're getting hit very hard now. They're getting hit very hard. We're going to have to send more weapons, your defensive weapons, primarily, but they're getting hit very, very hard. So many people are dying in that mess."

Trump, who campaigned heavily on being able to end the Ukraine-Russia war within 24 hours of returning to the White House, has been seeking to secure a cease-fire deal, while his pause of weapons deliveries to Ukraine occurred as the Kremlin was hammering its neighbor with air barrages.

The future of U.S. support was uncertain under the Trump administration, as Trump has been critical of sending weaponry to the country and is known for praising Putin.

On returning to office on Jan. 20, the administration proclaimed that an end to the war would not see Ukraine return to its old borders, an announcement that was criticized as a capitulation to Russia.

Last week when asked about the decision to halt some weaponry to Ukraine, Trump responded by blaming his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for having "emptied out our whole country" of weapons.

"We have to have enough for ourselves," he said.

Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the phone on Thursday, after which the American president remarked he "didn't make any progress" toward securing a potential cease-fire. The next day, Russia bombarded Ukraine with a record number of airstrikes.

